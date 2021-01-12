Uncle Uber’s Fries Hold Up in Takeout Age, as Does Its Burger

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Last year changed much about how we eat meals from our favorite restaurants. One of those adaptations involved french fries: We praised executions that held up through the drive home and learned to just eat them on the way to avoid soggy cuts of potato.

At Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop, you can get hand-cut fries that complement any sandwich you choose.

On a recent visit — again, just to make absolutely sure there wasn’t a risk of compromising the integrity of the fry — this writer tried a few while driving out of Deep Ellum. A gentle crispness gives way into a soft potato, but the problem is there’s an addictive seasoning throughout, one that’s salty and just a touch sweet.

That means if you’re taking home someone else’s fries, and you’re just trying one, you may end up eating half of them while driving home, only to arrive home and have to explain what happened to the full order of fries, which still hold up pretty darn well upon arrival.

(It was worth it.)

EXPAND Half an order of fries from Uncle Uber's. Taylor Adams

But don’t fill up before you eat the main part of your meal. Nick Rallo shared his love of the restaurant’s burger in 2017:

“Smoky griddle grease, the best burger condiment on the planet, runs into the rounds of onions, pickle and tomato like an untouched Texas creek over rock. This double cheeseburger looks like the first cheeseburger to ever exist. This is my go-to burger. It is, for all the renovations and locally sourced ingredients of recent chef-driven concepts, a beautiful and perfectly simple thing.”

More than three years later, and in a time when we’re taking anything we get from Uncle Uber’s to go, a burger here is superior to many others and holds up perfectly well on a 15-minute drive.

Our order was a single patty with cheddar, bacon and grilled jalapeños — Uber sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle are automatic additions.

Inside the small Styrofoam container, one just big enough to house the bun's width, the immediate sight of that perfectly grilled jalapeño falling to the side was a good sign. The meat is seasoned well, the cheese is plentiful and melted and the bun is hot and soft.

EXPAND Uncle Uber's cheesesteak Taylor Adams

It was the best order of the night, the other being the cheesesteak, which, again had perfectly seasoned meat, but the travel time didn’t help the melted cheese and made us miss sitting in a restaurant where we can enjoy such things properly. (Truth be told, it made us miss gluttonously consuming such a sandwich at Truck Yard in East Dallas.) But the meat, lovingly tangled with a plethora of cheese, onions and mushrooms with a swath of garlic-mayo on the bread, hit the spot.

Uncle Uber’s is one of those we’d really like to see stick around through this hell of a pandemic. The sandwiches — the list is plentiful — are solid and are perfectly good for takeout. The shaved rib-eye steak is a longtime favorite and will definitely be on our next order.

EXPAND Uncle Uber's opened in Deep Ellum in 2011. Taylor Adams

We called ahead for our recent takeout order: It was ready upon arrival after about nine minutes. There’s hand sanitizer by the register, and employees are masked. Delivery is also available through Caviar, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.

Be aware there’s a utility project going on in the neighborhood, which has resulted in parking meters along Commerce Street being bagged by the city of Dallas, so you (technically) shouldn’t park there. If you frequent or live in Deep Ellum, there’s a chance this has bothered you for too long: We're told Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano is working with the Deep Ellum Foundation on a solution.

Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop, 2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum), 214-653-8237. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.