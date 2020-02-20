Upscale Dallas Seafood Restaurant Water Grill Closes Its Doors

The season of Dallas-area restaurant closures isn’t over yet. Earlier this week, Water Grill, the seafood spot in Uptown, shut down operations.

A chain based in California, which prided itself on sustainable and ultra-fresh seafood, Water Grill drew local praise for its beautiful dining area, including a copper-topped bar, leather captain’s chairs and lamps attached to fishing reels. Customers could order whole fish by weight, to be prepared according to their wishes.

The Observer’s review in early 2017 praised the restaurant for the careful sourcing of its ingredients, but noted price points like $7 for a bowl of miso soup. Overall, Water Grill may have been costly, but its food stood out in a stretch of Uptown that is almost exclusively occupied by high-end steakhouses like Perry’s, Ruth’s Chris, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle and Fearing’s.

This week, after a little over three years in business, the chain removed its Dallas location from its website and social media, and cut off reservations on OpenTable. Phone calls to the restaurant were answered by an automated message, which, before hanging up, said just one melodramatic word: "Goodbye."