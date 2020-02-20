 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The whole red snapper, grilled, at Water Grill
Kathy Tran

Upscale Dallas Seafood Restaurant Water Grill Closes Its Doors

Brian Reinhart | February 20, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The season of Dallas-area restaurant closures isn’t over yet. Earlier this week, Water Grill, the seafood spot in Uptown, shut down operations.

A chain based in California, which prided itself on sustainable and ultra-fresh seafood, Water Grill drew local praise for its beautiful dining area, including a copper-topped bar, leather captain’s chairs and lamps attached to fishing reels. Customers could order whole fish by weight, to be prepared according to their wishes.

The Observer’s review in early 2017 praised the restaurant for the careful sourcing of its ingredients, but noted price points like $7 for a bowl of miso soup. Overall, Water Grill may have been costly, but its food stood out in a stretch of Uptown that is almost exclusively occupied by high-end steakhouses like Perry’s, Ruth’s Chris, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle and Fearing’s.

This week, after a little over three years in business, the chain removed its Dallas location from its website and social media, and cut off reservations on OpenTable. Phone calls to the restaurant were answered by an automated message, which, before hanging up, said just one melodramatic word: "Goodbye."

 
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

