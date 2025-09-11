 Urban Italia to Open in Victory Park With Upstairs Restaurant, Saffron Room | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Victory Park to Get 2 New Restaurants from Group Behind Sanj; Signs Big Chef

We've transcended the restaurant-speakeasy reign and are now getting two restaurant experiences in one.
September 11, 2025
Image: The Tivona Group is opening a 2-for-1 restaurant in Victory Park later this year.
The Tivona Group is opening a 2-for-1 restaurant in Victory Park later this year. Urban Italia
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Tivona Group is the hospitality group behind Sanjh, an upscale Indian restaurant that opened in January 2024 and has leveled up Indian food's gastronomic footprint in North Texas.

This fall or winter, the group is opening a two-in-one concept that, instead of following trends and opening a restaurant with a speakeasy, they're designing a double-decker restaurant serving two different types of cuisine. Downstairs: Urban Italia. Upstairs: a resurrection of the Saffron Room.

Urban Italia, as its name suggests, will recreate the comforting and bold flavors of Italian-American cuisine.
click to enlarge
Would you like a side of naan with your risotto? You can have both at this restaurant space opening.
Urban Italia
Chef Carla Pellegrino will bring over 20 years of her culinary experience in New York, Las Vegas and Miami to the restaurant's kitchen. Pellegrino is known for blending heritage, technique and personality into her dishes. Here she intends to blend Old-World technique with New-World swagger. That means dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan and steak pizzaiola using the highest-quality ingredients and techniques.

Pellegrino trained at the French Culinary Institute in New York before making her U.S. debut at the critically acclaimed Baldoria in NYC. She's helmed Rao's Las Vegas and has gone on to launch multiple restaurants, including Bratalian, Bacio, Touché and Meatball Spot, all of which offer differing levels of her signature cuisine.
click to enlarge
Both Urban Italia and Saffron House have cocktail programs helmed by world famous Indian mixologist, Yangdup Lama.
Urban Italia
Urban Italia will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant that can seat 250 guests inside or on the patio. The space was designed by Fusion AE, a local design firm, and aims for a bright, airy feel with natural wood, an indoor-outdoor bar, and a spacious patio.

Yangdup Lama, one of India's best mixologists, is behind the bar program. If you've ever had the drinks at Sanjh, you know that's something to get excited about. Lama is the mixologist for all of Tivona Group's concepts, so he'll be overseeing the creations upstairs at Saffron House as well.

Saffron House first opened in 2002 and thrived for nearly two decades before closing in 2019. It will be resurrected in this new space with a refreshed look and new energy. The bright, open and airy space, also designed by Fusion AE will seat 60 guests and serve modern Indian flavors alongside cherished classics from the original Saffron House.

Both restaurants will debut in Victory Park at 3030 Nowitzki Way and will be open for lunch and dinner.  
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: Rodeo Dallas Blasts Property Owners, Citing Racism in Deep Ellum Bar's Shutdown

Bars

Rodeo Dallas Blasts Property Owners, Citing Racism in Deep Ellum Bar's Shutdown

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: 17 Best Patios for This Amazing Weather

Lists

17 Best Patios for This Amazing Weather

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Image: 17 Best Patios for This Amazing Weather

Lists

17 Best Patios for This Amazing Weather

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Image: Luisito Comunica Visits Dallas: We Chat About His New Tequila and Take Shots

Cocktails & Spirits

Luisito Comunica Visits Dallas: We Chat About His New Tequila and Take Shots

By Alex Gonzalez
Image: Rodeo Dallas Blasts Property Owners, Citing Racism in Deep Ellum Bar's Shutdown

Bars

Rodeo Dallas Blasts Property Owners, Citing Racism in Deep Ellum Bar's Shutdown

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Is Dallas Really Not a Top 50 Food City? One Popular List Seems to Think So.

National Spotlight

Is Dallas Really Not a Top 50 Food City? One Popular List Seems to Think So.

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation