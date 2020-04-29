Good to Go: A Bougie Edition – In Vino Veritas

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas’ restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

Here’s a splurge offer you should take advantage of: Veritas has discount wine and charcuterie boards to go. I’ve been concerned about your love life during the pandemic and feel like I’ve offered solid advice. If a ready-made dinner of Champagne and charcuterie won’t revive romance in the quarantine, seek counseling.

So I’m sending you to the wine bar owned by a man I met because he rescued my dogs a hundred years ago. I had a malamute whom we named Freedom, which the karma police laughed about when he proceeded to get out of the yard every other day. Brooks Anderson and his brother Bradley are certified Good Dudes. Couldn’t be objective about them if I tried.

Fortunately, I don’t have to try: They make great food. Most people are devotees of Boulevardier, their Brittany-themed French joint in the Bishop Arts District, or Rapscallion, the Southern place on Lowest Greenville. I assume both of those are coming back eventually because I don’t want to cry my eyes out. Definitely coming back.

Their oldest concept is Veritas wine bar in the same shopping center with Gemma on North Henderson Avenue that used to be Jerry’s Supermarket. It has always been an excellent place to meet neighbors who lived near you while learning about wines from around the world.

I once had a beautiful Spanish Rioja while listening to an Aggie fan explain how much the move to the SEC was going to benefit the university. Another neighbor asked how that would work, and the guy got up and left.

And they host a million political events there, usually for the right candidates. And they have been reliable contributors to neighborhood associations and schools for many years. Certified Good Dudes.

EXPAND The Frenchie from Veritas Philip Kingston

So we grabbed The Frenchie the other night ($24). This gets you a large wedge of sublime Bleu d’Auvergne, comte, Belletoile triple-cream brie, truffle salami, crackers, cornichons and mustard in an amount that puts other places to shame for value. Our order did end up getting confused: We got smoked duck breast instead of truffle salami, but guess which food writer liked that better.

Here’s where the bougie comes in. For $31 per we also grabbed two 375ml Champagne bottles because if you’ve been following our reporting, you know the governor only allows sales of alcohol sealed by the manufacturer in 375s.

The Champagne should be good coming from Veritas, and it was. Canard-Duchene means “duck-oak” but that’s a total misunderstanding because the people who founded the négociant were named “duck,” you see, but in French. So its name means “duck-oak,” but not in an insane way. Whatever.

It was full bodied with fine bubbles from a maker that is a household name in France who’s just trying to break into the American market. Good stuff.

The charcuterie was amazing. I always think a board needs some pâté, but this was great. Sitting on the porch was great. Being with my sweetie was great. Thinking of Paris in the spring was not great, but I hope to write you one of these from there before too long.

Veritas Wine Room, 2323 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 214-841-9463. Curbside pickup and delivery.