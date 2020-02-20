 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Wabi House’s spicy miso ramen — pricier than Maruchan, but you get what you pay for.
Wabi House’s spicy miso ramen — pricier than Maruchan, but you get what you pay for.
Alex Gonzalez

Budget Bites: Good Ramen Isn’t Cheap, but Wabi House Has a Lunch Deal for Noodle Cravers

Alex Gonzalez | February 20, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

It’s not hard to find a good ramen joint in Dallas. There’s probably a ramen shop within walking distance of your apartment. Contrary to the stereotype, though, eating ramen every day may burn a hole in your wallet. Sure, you can buy several blocks of Maruchan ramen for 25 cents each, but if you want something authentic, you must shell out some bucks. Luckily, Wabi House won’t break the bank too hard during lunch time.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., customers of Wabi House can enjoy ramen bowls for only $8. While this may not sound like a steal, many of the bowls cost $10 to $13 outside of normal lunch hours.

On cold days, a good choice is the spicy miso ramen, which normally costs $12. The spicy miso ramen consists of minced pork, bamboo shoot, scallion, rayu, chili strips and a poached egg. The spice levels aren’t unbearable, but you can feel the heat coursing through your entire body with every bite. If that’s not hot enough, perhaps pair it with a hot sake ($8). Hey, you’ve got to stay warm somehow, right?

If you’re fairly new to the exciting world of ramen, perhaps you should try the shoyu ramen. This bowl is filled with chashu (braised pork belly), bamboo shoots, a marinated egg, enoki mushroom, scallions and garlic oil. This may be one of the simplest of the ramen dishes, but it’s certainly not lacking in flavor.

Looking to keep it at least semi-healthy? Wabi House offers a veggie ramen made with vegan noodles, enoki and shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, bok choy, corn, scallion, bamboo shoots and mayu oil. It may be packed with sodium, but it’s totally vegetarian.

There are countless ramen places in Dallas, but if you’re looking to get a good deal, you won’t find one better than Wabi House’s lunch bowls.

Wabi House, 1802 Greenville Ave., Suite 100 (Lower Greenville) and 1229 8th Ave., Suite 227, Fort Worth. Lunch: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >