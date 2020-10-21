Where to Get Chocolate in Dallas This Halloween

With parties, haunted houses and trick-or-treating canceled or adapted for social distancing, Halloween is looking a little grim this year, but not all is lost.

If you want to raise your spirits, so to speak, upgrading your candy game is a great option. Whether you’re looking for spooky-themed sweets or decadent treats to offset this year’s tricks, these Dallas chocolate shops have you covered.

Chocolate Secrets 3926 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Beautiful chocolate confections have been on the menu at Chocolate Secrets for almost 20 years. Its signature chocolate molds are all dressed up for Halloween as witches, scary lips, skulls and more.

Find these along with decorated chocolate pumpkins filled with spicy pecans on the Halloween tab of the Chocolate Secrets online store.

If you’re looking for chocolate treats to enjoy any time of the year, consider the 16- or 32-piece barrel-aged bonbon collection with aged single-malt whiskies, rum, mezcal and more.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

CocoAndré Chocolatier 508 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

Named Best Chocolatier in last year’s Best of Dallas, CocoAndré is bringing enough chocolate choices to fill your pumpkin-shaped bucket this year. Choose from a selection of bats, skeletons, coffins and other spooky options on the Halloween tab of the menu.

If you celebrate Día de los Muertos, you’ll find a selection of calaveras (hand-painted skulls) in dark milk or white chocolate.

Open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dr. Sue’s Chocolate 417 S. Main St., Grapevine

At Dr. Sue’s Chocolate in downtown Grapevine, the focus is on all-natural dark chocolate, and the artistry shows in the combination of flavors offered. Mix-ins in the chocolate barks bring a burst of flavor and provide a dose of nutrition with antioxidants.

For a spicy treat, try some Texas mendiants with candied jalapeño peppers, pecans, applewood smoked sea salt and coriander on a dark chocolate wafer. If you like it spicy, you might also want to try the blueberry-ancho chile bark.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The chocolate pumpkin is back. courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolate

Dude, Sweet Chocolate 408 W. Eighth St., No. 102 (Bishop Arts District)

Inventive flavor combinations are on the menu at Dude, Sweet Chocolate year-round, but founder and chef Katherine Clapner calls Halloween “the most wonderful time of the year.”

This year’s treats include chocolate skulls filled with Korean sweet potato caramel along with the anatomically correct hearts and brains that show up in the shop every Halloween from this chocolatier. You can also order a 3.5-pound chocolate skull, covered in black glitter.

“Black is the color of 2020,” Clapner says, so it was the perfect inspiration for this year’s Halloween treats. If you want shareable portions of chocolate, you can load up with a Halloween bucket or "Jill-O-Lantern."

The Bishop Arts shop is open daily, and Halloween treats can be ordered online from the “Off the Menu” tab on the website.

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats 200 E. Main St., Richardson

If your favorite chocolate fix is truffles, Isabelly’s has Halloween truffle gift boxes in two different sizes. The “Fall Offerings” tab on its website also includes Oreo pops and cookie boxes with scary-stuff themes.

You can also skip the Halloween flair and try some of the distinctive chocolate flavors. Some fun options include a candied orange dipped in spicy chocolate and toffee made with spicy dark chocolate, cayenne and pecans.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Kate Weiser Chocolate 3011 Gulden Lane, No. 115 (Trinity Groves) and 8687 North Central Expressway, No. 400B in NorthPark Center (North Dallas) with an additional location in Fort Worth

Seasonal flavors and shapes are always fun at Kate Weiser Chocolate, and we appreciate the tongue-in-cheek humor behind her Halloween “butterfingers” that look like human fingers. Other chocolate options include decorated chocolate skulls, chocolate pumpkins and large and small “boo bag” assortments.

Just don’t forget some of the best things at this chocolate shop aren’t chocolate at all, including the must-try pumpkin candy bar and oh-so-delicate macarons.

The Trinity Groves location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The NorthPark location is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sweet potato, caramel, chocolate skull from Dude, Sweet. Manny Rodriguez

Yelibelly Chocolates 4500 Ratliff Lane, No.102, Addison

Known for flavor-infused truffles, chocolate-covered Oreos and small-batch, hand-crafted chocolates, Yelibelly Chocolates is offering DIY chocolate this year.

Halloween-themed fun is on the agenda: virtual chocolate classes via Zoom make it fun to create or decorate your own fabulous treats. Paint ghosts and scary scenes or make your own truffle pops with supply kits that are included in the price of the class.

For an anytime treat, try Yelibelly’s “hero hearts” or a “chocolate wasted” assortment of liquor-infused bonbons and truffles. A full product assortment plus supply kits for classes can be ordered online and shipped, delivered or picked up at the Addison production facility.

Open for pickup only 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.