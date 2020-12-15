Where to Get Takeout for Holiday Dinners

In “Christmas past” in Dallas, the decision to eat at a restaurant might have meant choosing which lavish restaurant buffet to graze or in which familiar favorite establishment to celebrate. Hopefully, “Christmas future” will look a lot like that, with an even wider range of cuisines and price points to choose from.

But here in “Christmas present,” there’s takeout because making the safest choice for your family likely means dining at home this year.

That’s not a bad thing. Dallas restaurants have risen to yet another challenge this year. They need your support, and they’ve delivered a variety of holiday menus meant to make your holiday dinner at home memorable for more than just the difficulties the year has brought.

Here’s a list of 10 restaurants that might not immediately spring to mind when you think of Christmas dinner. If that’s not enough, we’ve included links to 20 more Dallas-area eateries offering holiday meals for curbside pickup and to-go.

Dinners

Bulla 6007 Legacy Drive, No. 180, Plano



Bulla, a Spanish-style “gastrobar” in Plano’s Legacy West, has created a holiday meal centered on cochinillo — a slow-roasted pig prepared with onions and garlic — to finish in your oven at home.

A whole cochinillo ($380) serves 12 to 16 guests and a half ($199) serves six to eight, and patatas panaderas (traditional Spanish, sliced potatoes), are included with the meal. Several accompaniments including a chef’s board, ham croquettes, churros and pitchers of sangria can be added for an additional charge.

The holiday meal is available for takeout or curbside pickup through Dec. 31 (excluding Dec. 25). Orders must be placed five days in advance.

Gorji Restaurant 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 402 (Far North Dallas)

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this intimate and romantic restaurant, which has pivoted to takeout-only during the pandemic, is offering a prix fixe of three courses ($83 per person) or four ($96 per person).

For your entrée, you can choose grilled turkey breast or a bone-in pork chop, with langoustine tails in cognac sauce, smashed potatoes and sour cherries. Other entree options include a sea bass and shrimp combination with cauliflower purée, a petit cut of 28-day, wet-aged prime beef tenderloin with gorgonzola gnocchi or a vegetarian, three-cheese lasagna with pomodoro or arrabbiata diavolo sauce.

See the full menu and call 972-503-7080 to order.

EXPAND Peppermint twist cocktail kit courtesy of Jose

José 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)



José’s holiday menu comes with a fun twist for the whole family, with meal kits for four you can cook while following an at-home video tutorial led by chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman.

Kit options include carnitas tacos ($35) or your choice of cheese or pork tamales ($26) just like the ones chef AQ has been making with her mother since childhood. Add a dessert kit ($18) of churros and Mexican hot chocolate bombs — and for the adults, there are peppermint smash or tequila old-fashion cocktail kits that serve two ($20 each).

Order online or call 214-891-5673.

Palmer's Hot Chicken 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 316 (Hillside)

You can break from tradition and embrace the latest trend instead with Palmer’s Hot Chicken “Haul it Home” meals, mains, sides and banana pudding for dessert.

Family-sized portions of Nashville hot chicken come with two quart-size sides and can be ordered fried, roasted or half-and-half in your choice of four heat levels ($40). The shrimp meal ($65) offers the same choices, or choose fried tenders ($40), hot chicken sandwiches ($35) or catfish ($50).

Side options, which are part of the meal and can also be ordered separately ($10), range from coleslaw and baked beans to pimento cheese grits or collard greens.

Order online.

EXPAND Apricot-molasses-glazed ham courtesy of Pecan Lodge

Pecan Lodge 2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Skipping the line at Pecan Lodge feels like a gift anytime, so ordering traditional holiday dishes or standard barbecue meats and sides to pick up for your family’s Christmas dinner feels like a win-win.

Ready-to-heat-and-serve ham with apricot-molasses glaze ($89), smoked turkey breast ($60) and spice-crusted beef tenderloin ($165) are available to order as are the restaurant’s famed whole brisket ($135), pulled pork ($60), hand-made sausage links ($45) and more.

Sides added to Pecan Lodge’s lineup for Christmas include whipped sweet potatoes and green bean casserole ($36 each). Add a family-sized banana pudding or peach cobbler ($40 each) or a dozen tumbleweed cookies ($24) for dessert.

Order by 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and pick up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Pecan Lodge catering facility, 1618 W. Commerce St. in West Dallas.

Primo's MX Kitchen 3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown), 1914 Commerce St. (downtown), and 8611 Hillcrest Road (North Dallas)





Refined Hospitality Concepts, the company behind restaurants at The Statler Hotel (among others), has created an extensive take-and-bake menu for pickup at any of Primo’s three locations.

A roasted, whole turkey dinner for six to eight people ($160) includes cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, whipped potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce and Parker House rolls. Another full-meal option is the grilled beef tenderloin au jus dinner ($165) with the same sides.

King crab legs ($89.99 for two pounds), roasted pear and parsnip soup for two ($10) and apple-cider-and-chili-glazed Brussels sprouts ($18) are just a small sampling of what’s available. Enchilada dinners ($75) from Primo’s and family-sized lasagnas ($75) from Sfereco are also on offer.

Order by Dec. 23 and pick up Dec. 22-24 at all three Primo’s locations.

Salum 4152 Cole Ave. (Uptown)





Chef Abraham Salum brings his Lebanese, Italian and Spanish heritage to the dishes at his namesake restaurant, and that flair is present on the Christmas menu meant specifically for takeout, too.

The four-course meal ($75 per person) offers a choice of roasted pork loin stuffed with figs and Texas goat cheese with port wine demi-glace or herb-crusted beef roast with horseradish crème fraîche and jus.

Both entrées are served with roasted winter vegetables and brown butter mashed potatoes following a baked artichoke and cannellini bean dip appetizer and a roasted pear salad.

Dessert is a cranberry, apple and almond bread pudding with Bourbon eggnog crème anglaise.

Order by Dec. 21 and pick up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 24. View the full menu on Salum’s Facebook page and call the restaurant at 214-252-9604 to place your order.

Desserts



Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie 3700 McKinney Ave., No. 150 (Uptown)



If you feel that even a small gathering deserves a glorious dessert table, look to Bisous Bisous for sweets that are as pretty as they are delicious. A macaron tower ($99) or platter ($65) sets a colorful red and green scene, while playful “Melted Snowman” and “Christmas Sweater” cakes (starting at $45) will brighten spirits all around.

Prebaked or freezer-to-oven pumpkin and apple streusel pies ($30 each) will bring a happy ending to your holiday dinner.

Order by 2 p.m. Dec. 21 for Christmas Eve pickup. Available pickup dates will be shown during checkout.

Eatzi's Market & Bakery 3403 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5600 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 6025 Royal Lane, No. 208 (North Dallas) with additional locations in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Plano

Eatzi’s knows holidays, and the market’s Christmas and Hanukkah menus offer everything from main dishes and sides to appetizers and bread. It’s the sweets, though, that truly capture the holiday spirit.

Find Nutella babka ($12.99) and Christmas stollen ($9.99) among the holiday breads, and a mocha buche de Noel, a traditional Yule log cake ($36.99), in the desserts section.

Festive red velvet cake (starting at $18.99), cranberry-white chocolate cheesecake ($37.99) and yeti gingerbread men cookies ($23.99 for six) are just a few of the other treats.

Order online from the Christmas menu by Dec. 23 for pickup Dec. 18-24. Items are also available to purchase in-store, and Hanukkah offerings will be available in all markets Dec. 9-18.

EXPAND A Hanukkah cookie decorating kit courtesy of J. Rae's

J. Rae's 5600 W. Lovers Lane, No. 143 (North Dallas)

Popular Fort Worth bakery J. Rae’s won’t be opening its Dallas location for a few more months, but the shop is offering cookie decorating kits for Christmas and Hanukkah for curbside pickup from the future location.

The decorating kits ($25) include nine sugar cookies, three colors of bagged icing and three different types of sprinkles.

Order on Tuesdays and Fridays through Dec. 22. Delivery via Alto is available in the Dallas area for an additional $15.

20 More Dallas Restaurants with Takeout for Christmas

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

Asian Mint

11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas); 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

CBD Provisions

1530 Main St. (downtown)

Celebration Market

4503 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas)

DIVE Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin St., University Park

Elm & Good

2551 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Georgie by Curtis Stone

4514 Travis St., No. 132 (Knox-Henderson)

Lockhart Smokehouse

400 West Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)

Meddlesome Moth

1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Klyde Warren Park)

Norma’s Cafe

1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

One90 Smoked Meats

10240 Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2100 Olive St. (Uptown)

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

17840 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas)

Sloane’s Corner

2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (downtown)

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Catering

1820 W. Mockingbird Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Ten50 BBQ

1050 N Central Expressway, Richardson

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)