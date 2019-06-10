From Brunch to Barbecue and a Fried Chicken Bar, Where to Take Dad in Dallas on Father’s Day

Mother's Day may have a lock on brunch, but dads deserve a great meal out on the town, too. Treat your dad to a special meal this Father’s Day, June 16, with options ranging from upscale to casual, bowling to barbecue.

Billy Can Can in Victory Park will serve a three-course Father’s Day Meat Fest centered around a sampler platter of some of the restaurant’s most sought-after meats. It will feature things like prime, Texas-raised rib-eye from 44 Farms; smoked ribs from locally-raised Dorper lamb; saloon-made sausages and saloon-smoked chicken. Served family-style, this menu is $65 per person. It also includes a choice of several appetizers and choice of two desserts as well as a complimentary glass of Texas beer for dads.

2386 Victory Park Lane (Victory Park)

Addison favorite Gorji is offering a three-course Father’s Day dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m for $83 per person. Entree choices include beef tenderloin, Copper River sockeye salmon and poached shrimp, bone-in pork chop and butter seared shrimp, Colorado lamb T-bone and Texas quail and three-cheese spinach lasagna. You also get your choice of salad and dessert. Gorji is a no-tipping restaurant.

5100 Belt Line Road (Addison)

Law Restaurant at the Four Seasons is hosting Father’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will include an array of action stations, like a build-your-own slider bar, an eggs Benedict station, a loaded mashed potato station, a prime rib bar, a fried chicken bar, a Chilean sea bass bar and an exclusive dessert room. Pricing for adults is $79 and $45 for children. A complimentary cigar from OUTLAW Taproom will be presented to each celebrated father during brunch.

4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

In Fort Worth, Pinstripes, a restaurant and event venue with bowling and bocce ball, is offering Father’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The special brunch menu is $28 for adults, $15 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 5. The buffet will include grilling demonstrations, with summer favorites like barbecue ribs, Italian sausage, pesto chicken and more. Follow your brunch with some friendly competition at one of the bocce courts or bowling lanes.

5001 Trailhead Bend Way, Fort Worth

City Hall Bistro’s chef Jeramie Robison has created a variety of exclusive brunch items to be served on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Special features include a wagyu short rib shakshuka with grilled beef, Spanish tomatoes, roasted peppers, baked eggs and ciabatta, and a smoked brisket and gravy dish, to name a few. Dads can also enjoy $1 beers all day on Sunday.

1321 Commerce St. (downtown Dallas)

Fort Worth’s famed Heim Barbecue is offering catering packages for a Texas-style Father’s Day celebration. Heim’s catering menu features farm-to-smoker classics like their signature bacon burnt ends, pork ribs and brisket served alongside homemade sides and desserts.

1109 W. Magnolia Ave. and 5333 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth

Mille Lire chef Giuliano is serving brunch that features family recipes that pay tribute to his Italian childhood memories. Items include Burrata delle Feste with Prosciutto di Parma, roasted eggplant ragù; Sunday lamb meatballs with spinach and pecorino; pappardelle al ragù with tomato braised Colorado lamb ragù; and Nonna's lamb shank with roasted potatoes, rosemary and olives.

3102 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Celebrate Father’s Day early at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. On Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m., give Dad the chance to experience the world’s most admired red wine grape, Cabernet Sauvignon. With 11 different wines from all around the world, the Pappas Bros. Steakhouse team will help guests taste their way through South Africa, Chile, Napa and more. Tickets are $80.

10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)

St. Martin’s Wine Bar will have a special Father’s Day brunch menu. Items include crab cake Benedict, steak and eggs, St. Martin’s omelet, a seafood crepe, lemon sole, grilled salmon and beef bourguignon. Finish your meal with Godiva chocolate cheesecake, a chocolate terrine, crème brulée or chocolate mousse. Brunch cocktails will be $5 each.

3020 Greenville Ave. (Upper Greenville)

Pinstack is serving up its annual “The Man, the Myth, the Steak” special for Father’s Day from Monday, June 10 through Sunday, June 16. Made for dads with hearty appetites, the special includes a massive 35-ounce Tomahawk bone-in rib-eye served with truffle mac and cheese and grilled asparagus as well as a 20-point Pinstack game card, all for $35.

2750 W. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Irving; 6205 Dallas Parkway, Plano; and 635 N. Central Expressway, Allen



Show Dad you care with a face full of meat at Birthright BBQ Fest. Brian Maschino

For dads who are real meat eaters, head to Dallas Heritage Village. The Birthright BBQ Fest is happening on Sunday, June 16 and will celebrate barbecue, a birthright of Texans. Smell and taste barbecue cooking over an open pit, just like they did it in the 19th century when whole steers, goats and hogs were more common than ribs and brisket. The Birthright BBQ Fest will include an unmatched lineup of barbecue experts, like Frankin Barbecue's Aaron Franklin, who will be displaying their skills in unique ways. Tickets are $75 and beer, barbecue and live music are all included in the price of admission. Children 17 and younger are free with student ID. Must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

1515 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars)

Table 13 in Addison offers the cool vibe of the early 60’s and is hosting a Father’ Day dinner. Limited seating is available from 4 to 8 p.m., with live entertainment from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Specials include Texas redfish Oscar-style; lump crab, asparagus and mushroom risotto with lemon caper butter; and a roasted prime rib served with au jus and horseradish cream sauce. All are priced at $34. Table 13’s full menu will also be available for guests who prefer to order from the regular selections.

4812 Belt Line Road (Addison)

Celebrate Father’s Day at Del Frisco Double Eagle in Dallas, Plano or Fort Worth. Slow roasted, herb-crusted prime rib is available all day, your choice of 16-ounce ($45) or 20-ounce ($55). Both are served with au jus and horseradish sauce. The full menu is also available.

2323 Olive St. (Uptown); 5905 Legacy Drive, Plano (Legacy West); and 812 Main St., Fort Worth

Beer-lovers should go to Meddlesome Moth for Father’s Day. They are serving penny pints for fathers when you purchase an entree. Penny pint options include Peticolas Golden Opportunity, 512 Pecan Porter, Firestone Walker Pivo Pils and Oak Cliff Hefe. This deal is happening all day Sunday, June 16.

1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

Fearing’s at the Ritz-Carlton is serving up a special Father’s Day menu. Entrees include slow-smoked wagyu brisket, Texas wagyu strip loin, chipotle peach-glazed heritage pork ribs, mesquite-grilled white barbecue chicken, jalapeno buffalo summer sausage and Carolina mustard barbecue-glazed Nova Scotia salmon. They will also offer a full raw bar, sides and desserts.

2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Cru Food and Wine Bar is celebrating Father’s Day all day long. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will be serving a three-course brunch for $26 each. Mimosas and bellinis will be available for $3. For dinner, they’re offering a three-course meal for two plus a bottle of BV Tapestry for $120 a couple.

3699 McKinney Ave. (Uptown/West Village)