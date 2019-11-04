 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
You Have to Try These Duck Fat-Chocolate Cookies in Deep Ellum
James Villa Photography

You Have to Try These Duck Fat-Chocolate Cookies in Deep Ellum

Taylor Adams | November 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

When Deep Ellum's Will Call relocated down Main Street to the former Independent Bar and Kitchen spot, they ended up with a new space and a new chef.

Josh Farrell (you may know him from Nameless Chefs) has taken over the kitchen here, where he's already impressing some with nearly perfect fries and wings that have people raving. They're still in the soft open phase, and we'll talk to Farrell all about what he has planned for this spot soon.

But right now, we're here to tell you, you must go and get dessert. He has a couple of sweet items worth trying, but there's one plate that since tasting, I've been thinking about daily. It's become a weird obsession, one that won't release me until I get my hands on it again. As I type this, it's the afternoon, and the damn place doesn't open until 7 p.m., increasing my anxiety-ridden hunger.

Related Stories

Duck fat-chocolate cookies.

One of these cookies makes up for any under-salted, too-light-on-the-fat cookie you've ever had.

Plenty of Farrell's food is funky, not so much of a "we let this sit out forever and it fermented to craziness" kind of way, but in a "we're going to put Kool-Aid in your ketchup" kind of way. These don't have too much craziness, other than the duck fat being a different ingredient; but now I'm wondering why all cookies don't have this wonderful fat. This one also has Chinese five spice, offering a level of warmth that makes you wonder what exactly it is you're eating in this dessert.

Josh Farrell with his spilled milk dessert. (More on that later.)
Josh Farrell with his spilled milk dessert. (More on that later.)
James Villa Photography

"It kind of made sense to me, given that duck goes so well with sweet foods," Farrell says. "And I saw no one else was doing it."

He first executed the concept when he was at the Mansion, where he did a duck fat baklava, he says. A lot of work to make, but a really good result. This cookie is a little less work while offering all the same joy to the consumer.

They're the cookie you didn't realize you're craving: a slight crisp exterior that gives way to a soft dough filled with melting chocolate. What more could we want out of life than that?

Will Call, 2712 Main St. (Deep Ellum).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >