This New Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Joint in Plano Is Open 24 Hours

The interior at the new 24 Hot Chicken in Plano

Nashville hot chicken has made its way to Plano. 24 Hot Chicken and Waffle Bar opened last week at 1885 Dallas Parkway, in the former Noon Mediterranean space. This new fast-casual restaurant is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and serves fried chicken and breakfast items.

Duke Park and Nate Hanson are the brains behind this new concept. The pair first met in Rockville, Maryland, when their nearby stores were both burglarized. They are seasoned restaurateurs. Park was the first franchisee to bring Pinkberry to the U.S., and Hanson has worked in various chicken restaurants over the years.

In establishing 24 Hot Chicken, Park and Hanson did extensive research.