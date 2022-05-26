Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Wow Donuts and Drips: The Picture Perfect Doughnut Does Exist

May 26, 2022 4:00AM

Seeing is believing at Wow Donuts and Drips.
Seeing is believing at Wow Donuts and Drips. Anisha Holla
Doughnut connoisseur David Sim is at it again, this time in the heart of Dallas.

Wow Donuts and Drips has a location off Teel Parkway in Frisco, where it has grown a quick following among the city’s residents. With this second location, that following will certainly expand.

With flavors that span from the classic creme brûlée to a more exotic honey lavender, Sim’s creative (and aesthetic) doughnut collection stands out against the chocolate and glazed flavors at your standard joint. Wow has gained an impressive social media presence since its opening, catching the eyes of Instagrammers, food bloggers and TikTokers all looking for the picture-perfect social media post.
click to enlarge Sticky buns and Biscoff Creme - ANISHA HOLLA
Sticky buns and Biscoff Creme
Anisha Holla
While the Dallas location does offer ordering online, we suggest you go take a good look at the doughnut case in person before choosing. Doughnuts come with fillings such as lavender cream or cheesecake mousse and toppings ranging from fresh fruit to crispy bacon strips. No matter your preference in flavors, textures or colors, Wow probably has something to satisfy your early-morning sugar cravings.

Doughnuts are categorized on the menu by price, with Wow’s fancier selections priced slightly higher. Customers can, of course, indulge in the more standard glazed doughnuts for a base price of $1.26, but  Wow’s specialty doughnuts seem to be gaining the most traction.

Try the Biscoff Creme doughnut, which offers a fluffy doughnut topped with an airy Biscoff-flavored cream and a cookie butter drizzle. It’s like taking a bite straight out of a Biscoff cookie, except with some added layers of texture.
click to enlarge Lavender and honey doughnut - ANISHA HOLLA
Lavender and honey doughnut
Anisha Holla
Also don’t skip on the honey lavender, a doughnut stuffed with fluffy lavender-flavored cream that oozes out with every bite. It's topped with a honey-flavored chocolate comb. Other popular options include a maple bacon and a chocolate Bavarian.

Prices for the Wow doughnuts vary but stand at around $4. Although a slightly higher price than your typical donut shop, it’s pretty clear that Wow Donut and Drips … well … isn’t your typical doughnut shop.

In addition to their wildly flavored doughnuts, Wow also sells mochi doughnuts ($2.55), larger pastries ($5 and up), and honey butter crescent sausage rolls ($2.55). You may want to buy them in bulk though; they’re addicting. Don’t be surprised if the box ends up empty sooner than you expected.

If you’re looking for a morning pickup, you might turn your attention to the “drips” half of the menu, which includes a broad selection of coffees and lattes ranging from the honey chamomile latte ($4.78) to the matcha horchata drink ($5.57). Be warned though; Wow Donuts and Drops in Dallas opens and closes its doors early, with standard hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wow Donuts and Drips, 5601 W. Loves Lane (Dallas), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Sunday
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation