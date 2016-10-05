5 Art Events for Your Weekend: October 7-9

EXPAND See Ryder Richards' exhibit at Beefhaus before it closes. courtesy Ryder Richards

Closing: Ryder Richards’ Invisible Hand and Artists Anonymous

7 p.m. Friday

Beefhaus

833 Exposition Ave.

Friday night is the last chance to catch Ryder Richards’ Artists Anonymous at Beefhaus. This particular breed of AA is an open session where addicts (the art kind) who’ve hit rock bottom (in the art sense) can go to commiserate, trusting their stories will be met with an empathy uncommon outside the confines of their community. Appropriately, booze will be served. More info at ryderrichards.us.

Project Barbatype

courtesy Scott Hilton

7 p.m. Saturday

Beefhaus

833 Exposition Ave.

Opening Saturday at Beefhaus is Project Barbatype, a boisterously unapologetic collection of tintype photographs that celebrate longstanding male gender stereotypes, and more important, awesome beards.

The project is the brainchild of Dallas photographers Scott Hilton and Bryan Wing. They’ve spent the last decade or so using a century-old large format camera to photograph the men — and handful of women, known as “Whiskerinas” — who participate in the international circuit of beard and mustache competitions.

At events, some dress in period costumes and leather motorcycle jackets, others in work clothes or cutoff jorts. The common denominator is that they all take their beards very, very seriously. Obsolete since around 1900, tintype photography (if you’re unfamiliar with it, call up your oldest living relative and sit back for an earful) is now found only in the attics of great grandmothers and at estate sales. And Beefhaus.

courtesy Bodego Negra

For What It’s Worth by Favio Moreno

7 p.m. Saturday

The Safe Room at Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Favio Moreno does color like nobody else in Dallas. A full-time graphic designer by day, he puts in at least 20 hours a week at night creating images that pay homage to the super flat painting movement. Infused with emotion by way of sharp lines and a strong command of printmaking, a Moreno is easy to identify once you’ve seen one. Still, no two works are the same. He draws inspiration, he says, from both his Latin roots, which include a devout Catholic upbringing, and the unique culture one inevitably adapts by living and working in Dallas. The event is free to the public. See more at faviomoreno.com.

courtesy Kirk Hopper Fine Art

Benito Huerta — The Uncertainty of Doubt

6 p.m. Saturday

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce Blvd.

The Uncertainty of Doubt isn’t your garden variety exhibit, but Benito Huerta isn’t your garden variety artist. The show is a collection highlighting a decade’s worth of his boldest works, paintings predominantly inspired by things like nuclear detonation, arms races and the Cuban missile crisis. Huerta, a professor and the director/curator of The Gallery at the University of Texas at Arlington, explores the intersection of power and exploit tinged with not-so-subtle notes of destruction. To see it is to understand it. See more at flyingchalupaproductions.com.

courtesy Cristina Sanchez

Cristina Sanchez: With Clay in the Blood/Con Barro en la Sangre

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Haley-Henman Gallery

422 Singleton Blvd.

Opening at Haley-Henman this weekend is the second exhibition of solo works by Cristina Sanchez, titled With Clay in the Blood/Con Barro en la Sangre. Sanchez, born in Chihuahua, Mexico, fires her clay sculptures at high and low temperatures, then finishes them off with Coke, Sprite or a similarly fizzy glaze. If she grows tired of this art thing, no worries, because she could very well write poetry professionally: She makes her art come alive via captions that channel Pablo Neruda: “Walk slowly, look into my eyes and enter my space. I’m not just mud, you can see through me, you can see where I come from, and how my forms of contrast emerge from the plains to be with you.” Sanchez’s kickoff reception is free and open to the public. More info at haleyhenman.com.

