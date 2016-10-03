5 Things to Do, October 3-7

EXPAND Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash opens at WaterTower Theatre Friday. courtesy WaterTower Theatre

While you’re contemplating your next circuit through the State Fair of Texas, you might find yourself wanting to shy away from fine fried concessions and steer toward evenings of fine arts. If so, we’ve got a week of no-fails for you.

Sarah Hepola presents Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget

6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture

2719 Routh St.

$25 to $35

Former Dallas Observer staffer Sarah Hepola’s bestselling memoir, Blackout: Remembering the Things I Drank to Forget, inspires self-reflection. You either have or haven’t had a blackout. Maybe it was a brownout, a flicker of memory lost between strong visions of karaoke and sauntering in the door for more drinks and movie time. Or maybe you know that your recollections never failed you. Either way, it’s a powerful read when applied to one’s own experience, but even more so when we look at those drinking through the age span Hepola describes. When “blacking out” is a goal college kids are toasting, Hepola’s book is all the more relevant, and incredibly necessary. Hepola will spend the evening with the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture (2719 Routh St.) discussing Blackout, blackouts, drinking culture and her personal experiences at 7 p.m. Monday. A reception kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35, and books will be available for purchase and signing. Purchase tickets at dallasinstitute.org.

Pour Yourself Into History

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4

Adair's Saloon

2624 Commerce St.

Free

Why does every history buff develop an interest in history long after they’ve stopped taking high school history classes? You might think it’s because the people who teach high school history do so in such an uninspiring way that’s they're driving the nation’s youth to a life of Snapchat videos and Call of Duty. I have another theory. It’s not because the teachers are boring. It’s because alcohol isn’t available to make history seem more interesting. Test out this theory at the Dallas Historical Society’s Pour Yourself Into History lecture series where attendees learn the history of their city while enjoying a tasty adult beverage. The next edition of the Dallas Historical Society’s regular lecture series will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Adair’s Saloon (2624 Commerce St.), featuring a talk by Adair’s owner Joel Morales about the history of this Deep Ellum staple that dates all the way back to 1963. The event is free and open to the public but space is limited. Reservations can be made online at eventbrite.com.

Mean Girls Movie Night

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5

Alamo Drafthouse

1005 S. Lamar St.

$12

In Mean Girls, bitchy sheep Gretchen famously tries to start a new catchword, “fetch,” without success. But unlike Gretchen, Mean Girls’ writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters had no trouble making the 2004 high school comedy “happen.” It’s a modern-day classic and at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dallas location of Alamo Drafthouse (1005 S Lamar St.), you and your friends can prove it by quoting along with the movie about high school bullies when the theater hosts an interactive movie party featuring themed props. Tickets are $12 at drafthouse.com.

Shop, Eat, Drink, PINK! Wine Walk

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Bishop Arts District

N. Bishop Avenue at Davis Street

$35 to $40

Early detection is key in success against breast cancer, and while that may seem like an obvious thought, there are those who simply cannot afford one screening, let alone several along the way to diagnosis. The 4th Annual Shop, Eat, Drink, PINK! wine walk at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bishop Arts District (North Bishop Avenue at Davis Street) will raise funds for early detection programs and mammograms for people in the southern sector of Dallas through Methodist Health System Foundation-Charlton Breast Health/Women's Imaging. Pre-order tickets and glasses for $35 on prekindle.com, or arrive early to purchase a wine glass at the event ($40, sales start at 5 p.m.). After that, stroll the Bishop Arts shops and restaurants, enjoy some bites and wine samples, and go ahead and schedule that mammogram. Visit shopeatdrinkpink.com for lists of participating storefronts.

Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Addison Theatre Centre

15650 Addison Road

Starting at $20

We suppose attendees could honor the spirit of the Man in Black by wearing his signature color to WaterTower Theatre’s Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash, opening at 8 p.m. Friday at the Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. But we have a feeling the cast of five will take care of all the iterations of Cash as they take audiences on a spin through his life, loves and hard times, set to the tune of his most beloved singles, which create a sort of timeline. It burns, burns, burns the heart to witness Cash's struggles all over again, but the show is not without its hero's trademark levity. Tickets start at $20. Visit watertowertheatre.org.

