5 Art Events for Your Weekend
|
David Willburn's QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY! comes to Galleri Urbane.
courtesy Galleri Urbane
Amber Crimmings — Bound Matriarchs
Mighty Fine Arts
409A N. Tyler St.
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday
Printmaking goddess Amber Crimmings sees something incongruous about the way fairy-tale literature both needs and adores women while also viewing them contemptuously. She’s channeled her feelings toward these conflicting realities into her new show, Bound Matriarchs. She’ll be exploring the themes intrinsic in fairy tales and the societal shifts and attitudes toward love, beauty, lust and disdain. Come for both the snazzy prints and the live music, which will be provided by Jason Michael, Mitchelito Orquiola, Erika Lane Enggren, Runson Willis and Nikki Portman.
David Willburn — QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY!
Galleri Urbane
2277 Monitor St.
6-8 p.m. Saturday
Imagine if we lived in an anarchical society and had to use primitive weapons for survival. As artist David Willburn sees it, this is not an entirely fantastical scenario. That’s why he created an art exhibit where each piece symbolizes an act of resistance to the current political landscape. His battle cry comes by way of rocks, which he’s upcycled and arranged by color and material. In Willburn’s world, the simplistic weapons become tribal totems, and the rioters win. Following an artist talk at 4:30 pm., an opening reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
|
courtesy Bark Avenue Market
Upcoming Events
-
Dave Chappelle
TicketsThu., Aug. 31, 8:00pm
-
TBAAL Presents Riverfront Jazz Festival
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:30pm
-
Tbaal Presents The Riverfront Jazz Festival- 3 Day Pass
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 7:30pm
-
Tbaal Presents - Jazz Jam Session
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 11:59pm
-
TBAAL Presents The Riverfront Jazz Festival
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 1:00pm
Paint Your Puppy
Bark Avenue Market
5615 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 230, Colleyville
6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
Send the folks at Bark Avenue Market a photo of your dog, and artist Jayson Blondin will sketch it on canvas. Then show up Saturday at 6 p.m. with $45, an adult beverage (if that’s your thing) and a goofy grin plastered across your face. You’re about to paint your puppy, and that’s adorable. The entrance fee covers all materials and instruction as well as light bites. To reserve your spot, contact Bark Avenue at 817-656-2275.
Michael Young — Updrafts
Holly Johnson Gallery
1845 Levee St., Suite 100
Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday
In the category of “Artists Who Draw Inspiration from Lots of Different Places,” Michael Young ranks dangerously close to the top. His artistic language is drawn from a mishmash of seemingly unrelated subjects: pottery, tantric art, geology, seismographs, desert landscapes, petroglyphs, Japanese pottery, Native American design languages, textiles, microphotography and beehives, to name a few. He’s channeled elements of each into the geometric paintings that make up Updrafts.
|
courtesy Cydonia
Caroline Mousseau — Surrounding Isolations
Cydonia
2955 Crockett St., Fort Worth
Ongoing through July 29
Caroline Mousseau has a style that’s immediately recognizable: repetitive, thick brushstrokes of oil meticulously applied. For her, this is the point where representation and abstraction intersect, and the viewer can begin to “deconstruct the process of observation.” This exhibition has select hours: 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is also open by appointment.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
The Bodyguard
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 7:30pm
-
"Unringing The Bell" Starring Dorien Wilson
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:15pm
-
Casa Manana Presents Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 8:00pm
-
"Finding Neverland"
TicketsTue., Jul. 11, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!