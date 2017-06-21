menu


5 Art Events for Your Weekend

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Rachel Williams
David Willburn's QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY! comes to Galleri Urbane.
courtesy Galleri Urbane
Amber Crimmings — Bound Matriarchs
Mighty Fine Arts
409A N. Tyler St.
Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Printmaking goddess Amber Crimmings sees something incongruous about the way fairy-tale literature both needs and adores women while also viewing them contemptuously. She’s channeled her feelings toward these conflicting realities into her new show, Bound Matriarchs. She’ll be exploring the themes intrinsic in fairy tales and the societal shifts and attitudes toward love, beauty, lust and disdain. Come for both the snazzy prints and the live music, which will be provided by Jason Michael, Mitchelito Orquiola, Erika Lane Enggren, Runson Willis and Nikki Portman.

David Willburn — QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY!
Galleri Urbane
2277 Monitor St.
6-8 p.m. Saturday

Imagine if we lived in an anarchical society and had to use primitive weapons for survival. As artist David Willburn sees it, this is not an entirely fantastical scenario. That’s why he created an art exhibit where each piece symbolizes an act of resistance to the current political landscape. His battle cry comes by way of rocks, which he’s upcycled and arranged by color and material. In Willburn’s world, the simplistic weapons become tribal totems, and the rioters win. Following an artist talk at 4:30 pm., an opening reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

courtesy Bark Avenue Market

Paint Your Puppy
Bark Avenue Market
5615 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 230, Colleyville
6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Send the folks at Bark Avenue Market a photo of your dog, and artist Jayson Blondin will sketch it on canvas. Then show up Saturday at 6 p.m. with $45, an adult beverage (if that’s your thing) and a goofy grin plastered across your face. You’re about to paint your puppy, and that’s adorable. The entrance fee covers all materials and instruction as well as light bites. To reserve your spot, contact Bark Avenue at 817-656-2275.

Michael Young — Updrafts
Holly Johnson Gallery
1845 Levee St., Suite 100
Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday

In the category of “Artists Who Draw Inspiration from Lots of Different Places,” Michael Young ranks dangerously close to the top. His artistic language is drawn from a mishmash of seemingly unrelated subjects: pottery, tantric art, geology, seismographs, desert landscapes, petroglyphs, Japanese pottery, Native American design languages, textiles, microphotography and beehives, to name a few. He’s channeled elements of each into the geometric paintings that make up Updrafts.

5 Art Events for Your WeekendEXPAND
courtesy Cydonia

Caroline Mousseau — Surrounding Isolations
Cydonia
2955 Crockett St., Fort Worth
Ongoing through July 29

Caroline Mousseau has a style that’s immediately recognizable: repetitive, thick brushstrokes of oil meticulously applied. For her, this is the point where representation and abstraction intersect, and the viewer can begin to “deconstruct the process of observation.” This exhibition has select hours: 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is also open by appointment.

Rachel Williams
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets

