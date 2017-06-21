5 Art Events for Your Weekend

David Willburn's QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY! comes to Galleri Urbane. courtesy Galleri Urbane

courtesy Amber Crimmings

Amber Crimmings — Bound Matriarchs

Mighty Fine Arts

409A N. Tyler St.

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Printmaking goddess Amber Crimmings sees something incongruous about the way fairy-tale literature both needs and adores women while also viewing them contemptuously. She’s channeled her feelings toward these conflicting realities into her new show, Bound Matriarchs. She’ll be exploring the themes intrinsic in fairy tales and the societal shifts and attitudes toward love, beauty, lust and disdain. Come for both the snazzy prints and the live music, which will be provided by Jason Michael, Mitchelito Orquiola, Erika Lane Enggren, Runson Willis and Nikki Portman.

David Willburn — QUEER THE MATERIALS! FORTIFY THE DOMESTIC! STONE THE HEGEMONY!

Galleri Urbane

2277 Monitor St.

6-8 p.m. Saturday

Imagine if we lived in an anarchical society and had to use primitive weapons for survival. As artist David Willburn sees it, this is not an entirely fantastical scenario. That’s why he created an art exhibit where each piece symbolizes an act of resistance to the current political landscape. His battle cry comes by way of rocks, which he’s upcycled and arranged by color and material. In Willburn’s world, the simplistic weapons become tribal totems, and the rioters win. Following an artist talk at 4:30 pm., an opening reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

courtesy Bark Avenue Market

courtesy Holly Johnson Gallery

Paint Your Puppy

Bark Avenue Market

5615 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 230, Colleyville

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Send the folks at Bark Avenue Market a photo of your dog, and artist Jayson Blondin will sketch it on canvas. Then show up Saturday at 6 p.m. with $45, an adult beverage (if that’s your thing) and a goofy grin plastered across your face. You’re about to paint your puppy, and that’s adorable. The entrance fee covers all materials and instruction as well as light bites. To reserve your spot, contact Bark Avenue at 817-656-2275.

Michael Young — Updrafts

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 Levee St., Suite 100

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday

In the category of “Artists Who Draw Inspiration from Lots of Different Places,” Michael Young ranks dangerously close to the top. His artistic language is drawn from a mishmash of seemingly unrelated subjects: pottery, tantric art, geology, seismographs, desert landscapes, petroglyphs, Japanese pottery, Native American design languages, textiles, microphotography and beehives, to name a few. He’s channeled elements of each into the geometric paintings that make up Updrafts.

EXPAND courtesy Cydonia

Caroline Mousseau — Surrounding Isolations

Cydonia

2955 Crockett St., Fort Worth

Ongoing through July 29

Caroline Mousseau has a style that’s immediately recognizable: repetitive, thick brushstrokes of oil meticulously applied. For her, this is the point where representation and abstraction intersect, and the viewer can begin to “deconstruct the process of observation.” This exhibition has select hours: 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is also open by appointment.

