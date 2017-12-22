Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Fri 12/22

If you want a traditional Christmas music experience, you can sing some carols with your family, Mom on piano and Dad on eggnog-spiking duty. Or go to church and try to stay awake during verse four of “Joy to the World.” But if orchestral prog-rock majesty with about a thousand musicians onstage and every note punctuated with pyrotechnics, lasers and synchronized lights is more your speed, you already know the score. Dun dunna dun, dun dunna dun, DUN dunna dun, DUN DUNNA DUN. Now we’re talking. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, undeterred by founder Paul O’Neill’s April death, brings The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More to the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., for shows at t 3:30 and the other at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $58.50 to $78.50. Only solo seats were available last we checked, but that’s probably for the best because you’ll want to focus all your attention on the face-melting spectacle that awaits you. Visit trans-siberian.com. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 3:30 and 8 p.m., $58.50-$78.50, ticketmaster.com. — Jesse Hughey

Lyfe Jennings’ signature gritty falsetto earned him a place in the R&B world, but his legal troubles have stymied his career. The multi-instrumentalist had hit singles in “Must Be Nice,” and “S.E.X.,” released top 10 albums through major record labels Columbia and Warner Brothers, and graced the pages of high-profile magazines, but in 2010 he announced his retirement because he was preparing to serve a three-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempting to elude an officer. Jennings returned to the music world with his 2013 album, Lucid, and has since been trying to re-establish himself in R&B. As always, Jennings' vocals, acoustic guitar and socially conscious lyrics carry his music. R&B singer PJ Morton, who plays keyboard in Maroon 5, opens the show. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50, houseofblues.com/dallas. — Mikel Galicia

The Yuletide season brings extended family and in-laws together and stokes the fires of both familial love and familial conflict. For theatergoers tired of the same old holiday classics, Nouveau 47 Theatre presents A Very Nouveau Holiday, a collection of new holiday plays exploring themes of joy and sadness. This is the fifth year Nouveau 47 has staged an assortment of new, holiday-inspired short plays, and this year’s eight pieces range from quirky and comical to thoughtful and pensive. While some shorts will leave you thinking, Ben Schroth’s “Holiday PSA” is sure to evoke laughs and the clutching of pearls as the Virgin Mary, Abe Lincoln and Santa Claus shed light on the origins of the holidays. See A Very Nouveau Holiday at The Margo Jones Theatre, 1121 First Ave. Tickets for Friday’s 8:15 p.m. performance cost $18, and tickets for Saturday’s 2 p.m. matinee are $12. The event is BYOB. For tickets or more information, visit nouveauholiday.brownpapertickets.com. Margo Jones Theatre, 121 First Ave., 8:15, $18, nouveauholiday.brownpapertickets.com. — Daniel Rodrigue