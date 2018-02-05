Get Hitched for Free at BrainDead Brewing on Valentine's Day

This statue outside of BrainDead Brewing could be the official witness for your wedding.

Weddings can be stressful, money-sucking pains in the ass, but Deep Ellum's BrainDead Brewing has a solution. If you and your future spouse are willing to go without some of the usual luxuries associated with weddings, you can get legally married at the Main Street brewpub between noon and 10 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

BrainDead's event coordinator, Keven White, will officiate. He became a legally ordained minister in the Universal Life Church on a whim when he was a teenager. "This will be the first time I'll put it to use," White says.

Each couple that takes up the brewpub's offer will also receive some free swag, including two beers, a bottle of the BrainDead Brewing beer of choice and a special batch of wedding cupcakes prepared by executive chef David Peña.