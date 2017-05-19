Premiere Video Plans to Relocate
|
Premire Video has called 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane home for 33 years.
This week, a note posted to the front door of Premiere Video on Mockingbird Lane caused speculation that the store is going out of business. "On hiatus. Gone fishing," the note read. "Thank you for returning your film!"
But while Mockingbird is losing a 33-year-old landmark, Premiere Video may not be gone forever. Owner Sam Wade says he is looking for 1,000 square feet of space to relocate his video-rental business. Upon hearing the news that Premiere is closed, current and former customers shared memories to the store's Facebook page.
“I somehow always thought the store would be there and when I breeze into town I could come for a visit,” wrote Shana Bowen Passaro, who worked at the store in 1985.
“The closing of Premiere Video Dallas yesterday is the end of an era,” wrote another employee of 22 years, Heather Hankamer.
Members should receive an email soon regarding the status of Premiere Video, but for now the store is closed. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to email premierevideoreincarnation@gmail.com.
|
This note was posted to Premiere Video's door this week.
Nia Brookins
