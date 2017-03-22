5 Art Events for Your Weekend: March 24-26

courtesy Circuit 12

Howard Sherman — Shifting Fancy of the Crowd

Circuit12 Contemporary

1811 E. Levee St.

Opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Howard Sherman is the line leader of a new generation of bombastic contemporary painters within the Texas art scene. His background as a cartoonist manifests heartily in his human-scale canvases, offsetting the abrasive punch of his paint strokes with playfulness and humor. Then there are his smaller paper works, which feel distilled, yet still somehow assertive. The frenetic feel of his work finds balance in its measured precision. Sherman gets extra bonus points for having worked with the esteemed artist Vernon Fisher before Fisher’s retirement.

courtesy East Gallery at TWU

Pierre Krause and Paul Winker — BIBLE STUDY

Texas Women’s University East Gallery

300 Texas St., Denton

Opens 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

No, not that kind of Bible study, although both Pierre Krause and Paul Winker certainly attended a hearty share of them growing up. Bible Study examines their separate religious upbringings and addresses how indoctrination can be interpreted through the lens of mental illness, mania and religious ecstasy. Admission is free.

courtesy South Side Art Walk and Open Studios

South Side Art Walk and Open Studios

1409 S. Lamar St.

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

How to do the South Side Art Walk and Open Studios: Get yourself to 1409 S. Lamar St. Stroll the Artist Quarter in the historic Sears building. Discover loads of new artists and buy some sweet earrings while bobbing your head to the sounds of DJ Frances Jaye. Nurse a delicious beverage from Checkered Past Winery or Opening Bell Coffee. Rinse. Repeat.

AS IS — Rural Realism

courtesy Grace Museum

Grace Museum

102 Cypress St., Abilene

Opens Saturday

When was the last time you saw a good, solid, people-less rural landscape? It’s been too long, hasn’t it? Make a trip to Abilene this Saturday for the opening of AS IS, a collection of contemporary paintings from the rural realism genre. Never intentionally nostalgic or sentimental, these works stir all the senses, evoking memory, pleasure, isolation, longing, regret, loss, acceptance and the all too unavoidable passage of time. As it turns out, a painting of a tumbleweed-laden lonely highway can rile up as many emotions as a Botticelli. Maybe more.

courtesy Botanical Research Institute of Texas

Hightailing It

Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT)

1700 University Drive, Fort Worth

Opens 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday

View the world through outdoorsy artists’ eyes and go see Hightailing It, a wide-ranging exhibition featuring artworks drawn from the holdings of three long-established metroplex galleries (namely Afterimage Gallery, David Dike Fine Art and William Campbell Contemporary Art). Landscape vistas created by several generations of well-travelled artists are on view, ranging from super realistic images to semi-representational abstraction, along with intimate works that capture sweeping, nature-infested panoramas.

