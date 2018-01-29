Thirty-Five Years After It Was Written, The Color Purple's Lessons Are No Less Relevant

“Leave your pain here and go out and do your magnificent things.” This was one of the reassurances offered by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to the female gymnasts who testified against the USA Gymnastics doctor who repeatedly abused the girls in his charge. But it could been a line from The Color Purple, playing at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Feb. 4.

Alice Walker’s award-winning story about black womanhood in the 1930s hit bookstands in 1982, then the big screen in a Steven Spielberg adaptation starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey in 1985, then Broadway in 2005.

Ten years later, it was revived in the spare, quiet version that won the Tony Award for best revival and is now on tour. Each version has found a new voice, and The Color Purple seems to be singing as loud as ever in this moment.