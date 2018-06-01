 


Watch Dead Sullivan’s Music Video For Their Laid-Back, Twangy New Single, "Kyle"

Taylor Frantum | June 1, 2018 | 1:47pm
Dead Sullivan’s Boone Patrello has always preferred to be felt rather than seen. To him, the only thing tantamount to success is his music. There’s no persona, no ego. Just his songs. So far, his methods need not be questioned. With three albums already out in the wild and a string of successful opening gigs for bands like Hoops, Hovvdy, and a number of dates in tour with Chastity Belt, it’s time for Dead Sullivan to step fully into the limelight.

With “Kyle,” the first single from the upcoming record, Patrello notices the first signs of spring, through a hapless young man’s eyes. It’s a weary but optimistic tune in which he seemingly channels artists ranging from Jack Johnson to (Sandy) Alex G. Percussion samples carry the listener through hazy, twangy, and blissful guitar riffs, akin floating down a lazy river with only one’s thoughts as company. The accompanying video is equally meandering, with distorted images of a spring day on full display, as lo-fi and self-made as the artist himself. The album, titled Season, will release July 20 and will be the fourth album from the outfit.

The single can also be found on Bandcamp

Taylor Frantum is a music journalist based out of Dallas/Denton,Texas. He has written for various online and print publications, including the Dallas Observer, the Dentonite, ThisNewBand and Monkeys Fighting Robots. He thinks Celebration Rock is one of the greatest albums of the last 20 years, and is more than happy to trade playlists with you, unless you have Tidal.

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

