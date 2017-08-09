Deep Ellum Art Company's Music Slate Will Focus on Jam Bands, Americana and Bluegrass

EXPAND Diamond Victoria

On the otherwise quiet corner of Commerce and Murray streets, construction continues for the anticipated new music and arts venue Deep Ellum Art Company. It's the latest project for artist John LaRue, the CEO of So Cal Tacos and a Deep Ellum advocate.

"This is an opportunity for us to foster a community," LaRue says, describing the space for artists and music lovers "to come and be creative."

Despite a delayed opening because of permitting issues with the city — the venue was initially scheduled to open in June — Deep Ellum Art Company has already amassed more than 1,000 followers on Facebook. Its first music and arts shows are booked, and a handful of murals by local artists are painted on its exterior walls.

The multi-use venue at 3200 Commerce St., which has been a print press repair shop and car dealership since its construction in the 1950s, is billed to eventually host live music every night with two stages — one indoor and one outdoor — and will also house local artists' work in its 5,000-square-foot gallery space; an art market every weekend; a bar, 55 feet long, with more than 30 beers on tap; and seven speciality cocktails and food trucks every day of the week.

Jam bands, Americana and bluegrass are on the top of LaRue's list for the type of live music he wants for the local. The first scheduled show is Sept. 1 with local Grateful Dead tribute band Forgotten Space. And along with the music and several art pieces, LaRue says the venue will also offer workshops headed by various artists and conduct live artist paintings.

Dubbing itself "dedicated to the creative and native," Deep Ellum Art Company will be the only venue of its kind in the neighborhood. It is scheduled to open Sept. 1 as LaRue rings in his 40th birthday weekend.

