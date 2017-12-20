Mother of Former NBA Star Chris Bosh Arrested in DeSoto

The estranged mother of 11-time NBA All-Star and Lincoln High School graduate Chris Bosh faces felony charges. Police say Freida Bosh allowed drugs to dealt from a DeSoto home owned by her son. Freida Bosh, who was living at the home, and her ex-roommate, Johnathan Brown, are charged with exploitation of a disabled person.

Police searched the home at 902 St. George Place on Dec. 8 after getting a warrant based on reports of drug sales at the property. While police didn't find any drugs, they found a large amount of drug paraphernalia.