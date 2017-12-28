DPD Appears to Step Back Enforcement on Aggressive Panhandling Law Without Telling Council

As the Dallas City Council continues to battle over its newest plan to address panhandling in areas of the city with the most foot traffic, the Dallas Police Department is consulting with the city attorney's office about which of the city's panhandling ordinances can still be enforced after constitutional challenges to similar laws around the country.

WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reported Tuesday night that a recent DPD internal memo directs officers to stop writing tickets for "solicitation by coercion," or aggressive panhandling, because of ongoing legal concerns.

According to identical statements provided to the Observer on Tuesday by the city of Dallas and DPD, the police department is still enforcing a city ordinance that prohibits soliciting on a public roadway and is in ongoing discussions with the city attorney about the rest of the panhandling ordinance. In response to follow-up questions from the Observer about the memo and aggressive panhandling specifically, DPD said that "officers are still writing citations for panhandling while awaiting the city attorney’s recommendation on which solicitation laws are best used for prosecution. No written memo has been issued on this matter."