Katrina Pierson Joins Trump 2020 Because We All Needed a Laugh

Seven months before the 2018 midterm election, President Donald Trump is already staffing up to run for re-election. Lucky for the media, lovers of absurdist humor and those who like necklaces made of munitions, Dallas' Katrina Pierson made the squad Tuesday, joining Trump 2020 as a senior adviser.

According to a statement from Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, Pierson is a "proven leader" who will play a "pivotal role" in the president's re-election campaign. If past performance is any indication of future returns, Pierson's time with the campaign should be a wild ride.

After making her bones in North Texas' tea party movement after President Barack Obama's election in 2008, Pierson went on to work for Ted Cruz's 2012 Senate campaign, raising her profile further when the former state solicitor general won his long-shot bid for Congress. Two years later, she challenged Dallas U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions from the right, losing badly in the 2014 GOP primary.