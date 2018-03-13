Katrina Pierson Joins Trump 2020 Because We All Needed a Laugh

Seven months before the 2018 midterm election, President Donald Trump is already staffing up to run for re-election. Lucky for the media, lovers of absurdist humor and those who like necklaces made of munitions, Dallas' Katrina Pierson made the squad Tuesday, joining Trump 2020 as a senior adviser.
According to a statement from Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, Pierson is a "proven leader" who will play a "pivotal role" in the president's re-election campaign. If past performance is any indication of future returns, Pierson's time with the campaign should be a wild ride.
After making her bones in North Texas' tea party movement after President Barack Obama's election in 2008, Pierson went on to work for Ted Cruz's 2012 Senate campaign, raising her profile further when the former state solicitor general won his long-shot bid for Congress. Two years later, she challenged Dallas U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions from the right, losing badly in the 2014 GOP primary.
During her campaign and its aftermath, Pierson established herself as someone who could be trotted out on TV to say something inflammatory, no matter the time or situation. Over the last couple of years, Pierson has done or said all of the following on national TV:
- Worn a necklace made out of bullets.
- Responded to complaints about wearing a necklace made out of bullets by suggesting she'd wear a fetus necklace the next time.
- Blamed Obama for the death of a U.S. soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2004.
- Dismissed sexual assault claims against Trump by making false claims about the interiors of 1970s commercial aircraft.
- Responded to complaints about Trump's proposed Muslim ban by saying, "So what? They're Muslim."
- Fanned conspiratorial flames about Hillary Clinton having a mystery ailment Pierson identified as "dysphasia."
Pierson has never met a talking point or an ahistorical reference she doesn't like. Add in that's she's quick on her feet and willing to engage with whomever the cable news networks put in front of her, and she's the perfect Trump campaign talking head. Get ready to hear a lot more of her over the next 2 1/2 years.
