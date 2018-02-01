Deep Ellum Child Killer John Battaglia Set for Execution Thursday Night

Barring a last-minute reprieve, Texas will execute one of Dallas' most notorious murderers at 6 p.m. Thursday. John Battaglia, 62, killed his daughters, 9-year-old Faith and 6-year-old Liberty, in 2001 in his Deep Ellum loft while on the phone with their mother. He's been on death row in Livingston since his capital murder trial ended in 2002.

The state initially set Battaglia's execution for March 30, 2016. That month, Battaglia received a temporary stay of execution from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals so doctors could evaluate his mental state. In Texas, death row inmates must understand both the reasons for execution and that their death is imminent in order to be executed.

Over the next two years, Battaglia's lawyers argued that their client had suffered from delusions that made him believe he did not kill his daughters. A psychiatrist testified for the state of Texas in November 2016 that he believed Battaglia was either playing up his symptoms or faking. On Dec. 5, 2016, Battaglia again dodged execution when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered further arguments on Battaglia's mental state, halting a lower-court ruling that set his execution for Dec. 7.