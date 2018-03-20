Dallas Students Will March for Gun Control, Texas Style, on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of North Texas students are going to try to do what adults haven't be able to figure out. They're going to confront America's gun violence epidemic in a way that actually gets something done.

When the students take to the streets in solidarity with the victims and survivors of February's high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, they won't be calling for anyone's guns or even a ban on semiautomatic weapons. Instead, Dallas students participating in the March for Our Lives will raise their voices in favor of making changes that they believe Texans can support.