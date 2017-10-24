Police Hunting for Man Responsible for 2 Weekend Sexual Assaults in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department released video Monday afternoon of a man police say committed two separate sexual assaults, one downtown Dallas and one in Deep Ellum, early Saturday morning. In the short clip, a man walks beside a woman, one of his victims, the police department says, as she leaves a bar in Deep Ellum.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, the man — identified as an African-American in his 20s, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds — befriended a woman hanging out alone in Deep Ellum and offered her a ride home. On the trip, the woman told police, the man sexually assaulted her. To get away from her attacker, the woman jumped out of the man's car as he drove down the Central Expressway service road near Mockingbird Lane. Despite some road rash, she has no severe injuries, Castro said.

After the woman bailed out of the man's car, Castro said,

he headed back south, singling out another woman for an attack near Elm and Harwood streets downtown. The woman, headed to her nearby home, was on the phone with her boyfriend. As the man attacked her, the woman began screaming. Her boyfriend ran to help, eventually fighting off the suspect.

"We have some evidence which links these crimes, but we aren't going to reveal that at this time," Castro said. "This suspect is responsible for two sexual assault attacks on two victims within a relatively short time span. We need to get him off the streets."

DPD asks that anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the car he was driving Saturday morning call the Crimes Against Persons Division at 214-671-3637.

