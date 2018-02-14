Dallas Area Had Highest Number of ICE Arrests in the Country in 2017, New Study Says

Agents working out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Dallas office arrested nearly 17,000 people in 2017, according to a new study from the Pew Research Group. That's the highest number of arrests in any ICE region — the agency calls them "areas of responsibility" — and an uptick of nearly 7,000 arrests in the region since 2016.

Dallas racked up its arrest lead despite only having the fourth largest population of undocumented residents, according to Pew's latest estimates. The New York-Newark-Jersey City Region has nearly three times as many undocumented residents — 1.15 million to 475,000 — for example, to recorded only a fraction of the number of arrests as those made in Dallas — 2,576 compared with 16,520.

Isaul Verdin, a Dallas lawyer specializing in immigration and nationality law, said the Dallas ICE office sees a large number of arrests for multiple reasons. First, the area covered by the office is huge, encompassing Dallas and Fort Worth, but also extending as far south as Waco and as far west as Lubbock. More important, he said, is North Texas' political reality.

While cities in the northeast and on the West Coast have adopted policies that make it harder for ICE to make arrests in their jurisdictions — check out this report from the agency documenting several jails, including facilities in Austin and New York City, that have turned down detention requests from the agency — North Texas police agencies have no problem working with ICE, which did not return a request to comment for this story.

In July, 18 Texas counties, including Tarrant County, entered into an agreement with ICE allowing local officials to enforce federal immigration law. The Texas Legislature's new anti-sanctuary cities law allows local authorities to ask about the immigration status of anyone they've detained — including during traffic stops — and requires local governments in the state to fully comply with federal immigration authorities. Several of the state's major cities, including Dallas, have sued to stop the law's implementation.

"In this jurisdiction, this part of the country, you see a lot more cooperation with from local law enforcement," Verdin said. "You see police departments, sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies that are more willing to cooperate with ICE. The dynamics are different in other parts of the country where you see, almost, conflicting interests [between state and local authorities]. The culture is just not one to cooperate with ICE."

When people are arrested, they are making different choices thanks to the behavior of the Trump administration, Verdin said. While it is true that the Obama administration had higher deportation rates than both the Bush and Trump administrations — thanks in large part to the number of people Obama-era agents caught near the border — the Trump administration is harder to work with after a client has been arrested.

"Now they're really pushing people out, or being persuasive enough to get them to sign off on the voluntary removal," Verdin said. "When somebody gets detained, it can go one of two tracks: One, it can go through the courts or two, if ICE gets them to sign off, it can quickly turn into a voluntary removal."

Prior to Trump being sworn into office, it was often worth it for his clients to go to court, Verdin said, because he could negotiate with government lawyers to obtain something called an "administrative closure," a procedural mechanism that temporarily stops deportation proceedings and removes a case from the court calendar. Administrative closure is no longer an option for immigration attorneys, so many clients elect for quick deportation rather than a no-win court hearing.

"Now, it doesn't make sense to get sent to court," Verdin said. "There are no possible positive outcomes, whereas before, there were positive outcomes available."

