 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Police search along White Rock Creek near U.S. 75 for the person who shot and critically wounded two Dallas police officers and a civilian at a nearby Home Depot late Tuesday afternoon.EXPAND
Police search along White Rock Creek near U.S. 75 for the person who shot and critically wounded two Dallas police officers and a civilian at a nearby Home Depot late Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Maschino

Two Dallas Police Officers Shot at North Dallas Home Depot

Stephen Young | April 24, 2018 | 5:46pm
AA

The Dallas Police Department confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that an unknown person shot two DPD officers near a Home Depot at U.S. 75 and Forest Lane. According to the department, both officers are critically wounded. The gunman also shot a third person. That person's condition is unknown, according to DPD.

Video from news crews at the scene of the shooting showed several officers with rifles drawn, apparently searching for the shooter in a creek bed near the home improvement store. 

Related Stories

DPD and the city of Dallas are keeping media as far from the search as possible so as not to give away the positions of any officers. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he was "closely monitoring the situation" Tuesday afternoon. 

DART's Forest Lane Station is shut down for the time being, according to the agency.

This post will be updated as more details become available.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >