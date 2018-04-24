Two Dallas Police Officers Shot at North Dallas Home Depot

The Dallas Police Department confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that an unknown person shot two DPD officers near a Home Depot at U.S. 75 and Forest Lane. According to the department, both officers are critically wounded. The gunman also shot a third person. That person's condition is unknown, according to DPD.
Video from news crews at the scene of the shooting showed several officers with rifles drawn, apparently searching for the shooter in a creek bed near the home improvement store.
#Breaking more video of DPD officers searching creek bed with rifles drawn off Centea Expressway looking for suspect after reports that at least one but possibly 2 officers have been shot pic.twitter.com/v2BWHLnLxf— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 24, 2018
DPD and the city of Dallas are keeping media as far from the search as possible so as not to give away the positions of any officers. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he was "closely monitoring the situation" Tuesday afternoon.
We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families. @DallasPD— Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 24, 2018
DART's Forest Lane Station is shut down for the time being, according to the agency.
Forest Lane station will not be serviced until further notice due to police activity in the area. Our apologies.— DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) April 24, 2018
This post will be updated as more details become available.
