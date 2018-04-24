Two Dallas Police Officers Shot at North Dallas Home Depot

Police search along White Rock Creek near U.S. 75 for the person who shot and critically wounded two Dallas police officers and a civilian at a nearby Home Depot late Tuesday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that an unknown person shot two DPD officers near a Home Depot at U.S. 75 and Forest Lane. According to the department, both officers are critically wounded. The gunman also shot a third person. That person's condition is unknown, according to DPD.

Video from news crews at the scene of the shooting showed several officers with rifles drawn, apparently searching for the shooter in a creek bed near the home improvement store.

#Breaking more video of DPD officers searching creek bed with rifles drawn off Centea Expressway looking for suspect after reports that at least one but possibly 2 officers have been shot pic.twitter.com/v2BWHLnLxf — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 24, 2018