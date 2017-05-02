menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 99: Bolsa Mercado's Breakfast Tacos

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Bolsa Mercado's $2.50 breakfast tacos are as good as an on-the-go breakfast can get.EXPAND
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

They don't look like much, but breakfast tacos rarely do. But if you find yourself in Oak Cliff with a hankering for breakfast but not much time on your hands, you can do no wrong with Bolsa Mercado's breakfast tacos.

At $2.50 each, the sizeable tacos come in several offerings: smoked brisket and caramelized onion, thyme and black pepper bacon, house-made chorizo, crispy potato and pepper relish. The fluffy flour tortillas taste impossibly fresh, and they overflow with scrambled brown eggs.

The smoked brisket and caramelized onion is as beautifully indulgent as it sounds, the fattiness of the brisket playing off the buttery caramelized onion. If you don't eat meat, the potato option comes filled with perfectly crispy potato and a bright pepper relish that brings a sweet, vinegary punch. And the house-made chorizo is everything you want from a chorizo breakfast taco: spicy, greasy and flavorful.

In a neighborhood like Oak Cliff, it's easy to miss Bolsa Mercado when considering your breakfast taco options, but this is one foil-wrapped breakfast that's worth the trip.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

