100 Favorite Dishes, No. 60: Tacos Mariachi's Vicki Oh Taco, Available Only One Day a Week

Tacos Mariachi's Vickie Oh is downright dreamy — and only available on Wednesdays. Courtesy of Tacos Mariachi's Facebook page

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

How doe we choose a Tacos Mariachi taco for inclusion in our list of favorite dishes? It’s like choosing a favorite child. And yet (warning to hypothetical future children), I knew the answer immediately. It could only be one: the Vicki Oh.

Named after 93.3 FM’s radio host, the Vicki Oh taco brings together roasted portobello mushrooms and poblano peppers, tops them with good chorizo and sends them out to customers with an avocado slice wrapped in two corn tortillas. This isn’t a gut-bomb taco, nor is it too fancy; just vegetables and spicy meat doing a sexy tango together, with a dash of crema.

There’s only one thing wrong with this Dallas classic: It’s only available on Wednesdays.

