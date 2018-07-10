Look Who's Comin' to BrewFest 2018

September will be here before you know it, and that means one thing: BrewFest.
The Dallas Observer's annual beer festival — which packs more than 500 local, national and international craft beers into the Dallas Farmers Market every year — is going down Sept. 8. If you don't have tickets yet, now's a good time to buy.
General admission tickets start at $35 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m., a dozen 2-ounce beer samples (you can always buy more sample cards if you're particularly thirsty), entertainment and access to food vendors. Feeling fancy? For $65, a VIP ticket includes early entry into the event at 6 p.m. (avoid those lines, baby), access to a VIP area with private restrooms, liquor sampling and exclusive catered food from Great One Cookie Co., Pollo Campero and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.
On July 13, those ticket prices will increase to $42 for general admission and $75 for VIP. If you wait. Grab tickets ASAP to get the early bird rate.
Need any more incentive? Check out the list of breweries on tap this year — with more coming in the next few weeks:
(512) Brewing Co.
903 Brewers
Brotherwell Brewing
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Community Beer Co.
COOP Ale Works
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
Dirty Job Brewing
Four Bullets Brewery
Independence Brewing Co.
Locust Cidery
Manhattan Project
NoCoast Beer Co.
Nobel Rey Brewing Co.
Oak Highlands Brewery
Old Town Brewhouse
Panther Island Brewing
Pegasus City Brewery
Peticolas Brewing Co.
Rabbit Hole Brewing
Shannon Brewing Co
Texas Ale Project
Thirsty Bro Brewing
TUPPS Brewery
Uncle Buck's Brewery and Steakhouse
WoodCreek Brewing Co.
Dallas Observer BrewFest, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 8 at Dallas Farmers Market
