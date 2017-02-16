menu

At Pie Tap, the Bloody Marys Are Strong — And Garnished With an Actual Slice of Pizza

Kick Off the War on Valentine's Day With True Food Kitchen's War of the Roses


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

At Pie Tap, the Bloody Marys Are Strong — And Garnished With an Actual Slice of Pizza

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
They do pizza so well, they even put a slice on their drinks.EXPAND
They do pizza so well, they even put a slice on their drinks.
Courtesy of Pie Tap
A A

Dallas’s newest pizza concept, which opened its second location recently on Henderson, seems to do just about everything well. Not to be overshadowed by the delicious pizzas and pastas, the bar program offers some great options thanks to a menu created by Black Swan Saloon’s Gabe Sanchez.

Related Stories

The menu features drinks from their signature Frozen Ripsaw to classic cocktails like a Sazerac, all made well and priced reasonably. Their bloody mary seems pretty standard until you get an eyeful of the garnish, which includes a full slice of cheese pizza. There’s a damn slice of pizza on the drink, y’all. The bloody itself is surprisingly peppery thanks to the house-infused peppered vodka.

You can make it for yourself at home using this recipe, or you can head to Pie Tap’s Design District or Henderson Avenue locations to treat yourself to a few slices of breakfast pizza.

Pie Tap Bloody Mary
1.5 oz. infused peppered vodka
4 oz. bloody mary mix

Mix all ingredients together and pour over ice into a Collins glass with a salted rim. Skewer all garnishes and add to drink.

Garnish with a slice of Pie Tap’s Cheese Crisp Pizza, a cherry tomato, salami, cube of mozzarella and a lime wedge.

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop, 1212 Oak Lawn Ave. #131 and 2708 N. Henderson Ave.

Susie Oszustowicz
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
More Info
More Info

1212 Oak Lawn Ave.
Dallas, TX

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >