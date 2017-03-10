Food News: Victory Park Might Finally Hit Its Stride and Brew Riot Isn’t Happening This Year
|
There’s beer news a-brewin’.
Kathy Tran
In this week’s round of DFW food news, local concepts expand and indie food and drink names jump into the Victory Park fray:
- Victory Park has struggled to find its footing, but three new nightspots are hoping to change things. The new places feature some big names in the Dallas food and drink scene, according to a press release. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the mixed-use district:
- Street’s Fine Chicken, the chicken joint on Cedar Springs in the former flagship Black-eyed Pea, is opening a second location at Forest Lane and Inwood Road. Coming this summer will be a fast-casual take on the concept because “the Dallas market has really embraced the fast-casual model and we think it’s here to stay,” according to a release. Whether or not the city’s 5,000-plus chicken restaurants are here to stay is another question.
- Brew Riot, the Bishop Arts homebrewing competition and mini beer fest, is taking a year off while they search for a new location to host the festival, according to a statement posted to BrewRiot’s Facebook page. “Along with each year of successes, Brew Riot itself has been growing quietly beside our craft beer industry and now requires a brand new home,” according to the statement. “Since last May, we have worked to strategize growth by looking for a new location. ... We have even bent the ear of a few state representatives, letting them know exactly how their laws are limiting our craft beer industry and what could help our fellow craft brewers stay innovative.” While Brew Riot works out its next move, they’re postponing Brew Riot 9 until 2018.
- Victor Tangos, the buzzworthy Knox-Henderson cocktail den and restaurant, has a high-profile new chef: Jeff Harris, who’s made a big name for himself in the DFW food scene at Bolsa, Bolsa Mercado and AF+B in Fort Worth. The new hire could signal a new era for VT. Via a release:
- A new “modern American restaurant that pulls from global influences” is coming to Deep Ellum: IdleRye, which will open at 2826 Elm St. this spring. The 3,400-square-foot restaurant will have a 900-square-foot patio, will seat 110 inside and 40 outside and will also have a courtyard behind the restaurant with cafe-style seating. The project is from Smoke & Mortar, which is led by Bruce Wills, Daniel Wills and Ray Skradzinski, who own The Table in Flower Mound. A closer look at the menu via a release:
IdleRye’s cuisine will pull from each of the owners’ backgrounds — Skradzinski’s Polish roots and the Wills brothers’ Louisiana upbringing — to create rich, colorful dishes with a global flair. A variety of fresh, seasonal dishes will be offered, with a focus on small bites and housemade pastas and sausages. The menu will include appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, sides and desserts. Brunch and late night menus will also be available. IdleRye’s drink menu will feature craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era, wine by the glass or bottle and beer on tap.
This & That Concepts will open a 4,232-square-foot restaurant and bar, plus a 2,600-square-foot, second-floor covered patio overlooking Victory Plaza and Victory Park Lane, at the northwest corner of Victory Park Lane across from the W Dallas – Victory Hotel. This & That Concepts is the team behind local favorites High Fives, So & So’s and The Standard Pour.
8020 Hospitality and Brooke Humphries will open a 24,022-square-foot restaurant and entertainment destination occupying the entire ground floor of the west Victory Plaza building, in the space formerly occupied by Nove and N9NE. Led by Elias Pope, 8020 Hospitality’s other DFW-area restaurants include HG Sply Co. and Standard Service.
Brooke Humphries also will open a 2,466-square-foot bar and tavern with a 1,179-square-foot covered patio in an out-of-the-box location inside the parking garage on Victory Avenue, across from the Arpeggio apartments. Humphries is the mind behind several local successes, including Barcadia, Beauty Bar, Mudsmith, It’ll Do Club, and Pints & Quarts.
Harris joins the Victor Tangos team at an exciting time for the restaurant. Bar manager Andrew Stofko was promoted last fall and has taken the reigns spearheading the bar program with his own flair. With cocktail additions like the Seppuku Reale made with squid ink, furikake cordials and Amaro Montenegro and the Tiki Nightmare with white rum, fresh watermelon and lime, orgeat and pepper syrup, Stofko is constantly playing with new ingredients and flavor combinations to develop the perfect libation for Victor Tangos guests.
