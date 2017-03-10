Food News: Victory Park Might Finally Hit Its Stride and Brew Riot Isn’t Happening This Year

This & That Concepts will open a 4,232-square-foot restaurant and bar, plus a 2,600-square-foot, second-floor covered patio overlooking Victory Plaza and Victory Park Lane, at the northwest corner of Victory Park Lane across from the W Dallas – Victory Hotel. This & That Concepts is the team behind local favorites High Fives, So & So’s and The Standard Pour.

8020 Hospitality and Brooke Humphries will open a 24,022-square-foot restaurant and entertainment destination occupying the entire ground floor of the west Victory Plaza building, in the space formerly occupied by Nove and N9NE. Led by Elias Pope, 8020 Hospitality’s other DFW-area restaurants include HG Sply Co. and Standard Service.

Brooke Humphries also will open a 2,466-square-foot bar and tavern with a 1,179-square-foot covered patio in an out-of-the-box location inside the parking garage on Victory Avenue, across from the Arpeggio apartments. Humphries is the mind behind several local successes, including Barcadia, Beauty Bar, Mudsmith, It’ll Do Club, and Pints & Quarts.