Cane Rosso Is Hosting a Pop-Up Burger and Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner You Won't Want to Miss
The critically celebrated burger at Emmy in Brooklyn.
Emily Bolles
There should be a real bell that chimes in the sky whenever there is exciting burger news in Dallas. The people should know. These days, before the restaurant bubble bursts, we might find the bell ringing out consistently and each day. For this news, there should be bells and doves exploding from rooftops:
Cane Rosso is bringing pop-up dinners from guest chefs, many of whom you know and should be excited about, including Matthew and Emily Hyland of Brooklyn’s buzzing pizza joint Emily and Emmy Squared. Bon Appetit named Emily one of the three best new pizza joints in the country. OK, yes, good, but why should your head be exploding like the guy in Scanners?
One of delicious foods coming to Cane Rosso is their wildly photogenic Emmy Burger, a sandwich that I find myself dreaming about during the cold nights. Just look at the dry-aged beef, the melted Vermont cheddar, buttery caramelized onions and sensual Emmy sauce. We are transfixed. It'll be here on Monday, January 9th at Cane Rosso.
From the press release:
Why is a Neapolitan pizzeria hosting a burger and fried chicken sandwich pop-up dinner? Owner Jay Jerrier, along with some of the culinary team behind Jerrier’s other restaurant, Zoli’s NY Pizza Tavern, visited Brooklyn in the summer of 2016 and Jerrier stated that he 'had some of the most memorable meals I’ve had in a LONG time from both Emily & Emmy Squared. To this day, we can’t stop talking about how good everything was. It’s becoming a problem.'
Hang on: A beloved burger and fried chicken sandwich night? My forehead veins are pulsing. The Emily pop-up dinner isn’t the only exciting announcement: Cane Rosso is also bringing chefs Danyele Macpherson, Jeff Bekavac, and Tiffany Derry for TBA dinners. In the coming weeks (Sunday or Monday, says the release), Rosso owner Jay Jerrier is bringing these chefs to craft their own pizzas for a night.
Keep an ear to the sky.
The full release:
Cane Rosso, owner Jay Jerrier’s Dallas-based Neapolitan pizzeria, is set to kick-off a series of Guest Chef Nights with special pop-up dinners from Matthew and Emily Hyland of Brooklyn’s acclaimed restaurants, Emily & Emmy Squared. Jerrier will host the Hylands on Monday, January 9th at Cane Rosso’s original Deep Ellum location for a special evening featuring Emily’s much-lauded Emmy Burger, as well as the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from sister restaurant, Emmy Squared.
Why is a Neapolitan pizzeria hosting a burger and fried chicken sandwich pop-up dinner? Owner Jay Jerrier, along with some of the culinary team behind Jerrier’s other restaurant, Zoli’s NY Pizza Tavern, visited Brooklyn in the summer of 2016 and Jerrier stated that he “had some of the most memorable meals I’ve had in a LONG time from both Emily & Emmy Squared. To this day, we can’t stop talking about how good everything was. It’s becoming a problem.”
Jerrier reached out to the Hylands and offered them the opportunity to escape the cold New York winter for a week and tour Texas with the Cane Rosso crew. Following the Deep Ellum pop- up, both teams will head to south for another pop-up at Cane Rosso’s new Austin location on January 10th, followed by a stop in Houston at Cane Rosso Montrose on January 12th. In between, there will be lots of (already pre-ordered Franklin) BBQ, tacos, and of course, burgers. Limited quantities of each sandwich will be available each night and proceeds from the burger & sandwich sales will be donated to Cane Rosso Rescue, the charity dog-rescue group that Jerrier started in 2014. Cane Rosso pizzas and salads will also be available during the events.
For the uninitiated, Matthew & Emily Hyland opened the New York-style pizzeria, Emily, in Brooklyn in 2014. The restaurant quickly caught the attention of its Clinton Hill neighborhood, as well as the greater New York City & national press, swiftly becoming a Brooklyn destination. Shortly thereafter, Hyland introduced the (very Instagrammable) Emmy burger to the Emily menu, featuring dry-aged beef, aged Vermont cheddar, a generous amount of secret “Emmy sauce,” and caramelized onions, all on a Tom Cat Bakery pretzel bun.
The Emmy burger has since been named one of the Best Burgers in New York City by The Village Voice, Gothamist, The Daily Meal, Bloomberg, Esquire Magazine, and Brooklyn Magazine. The Hylands followed up their success by opening Emmy Squared in 2016, offering Detroit-style pizzas and creative spins on classic sandwiches in Williamsburg. Emmy Squared has been a critical smash, with headlines ranging from “Best New Restaurant of 2016” (Gothamist) to “The 30 Best Burgers in America” (Zagat), along with Bon Appetit calling Emmy Squared one of the “3 Best New Pizza Joints in America,” and choosing the Spicy Chicken Sandwich as one of the “5 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches We Ate in 2016.” The Hylands are clearly doing something right...many things, actually.
The Emily pop-up dinners are the first in a series of Guest Chef Nights planned by Jerrier and Cane Rosso. On Sunday or Monday evenings in the coming weeks, Jerrier will bring in a local area chef to create a special pizza for the night. “Guest Chef Nights were something that we did a few years ago, and it was always fun to see what some of our chef friends would come up with.
There is a whole new crop of awesome Dallas chefs that we thought could make some cool pizzas...stuff that we don’t normally make at Cane Rosso because of our super strict and annoying pizza rules that Yelp Elites love to hate.” Cane Rosso will track the number of each Guest Chef pizza sold and will award the “winning” chef something ridiculous, in typical Cane Rosso fashion. A portion of the sales from each Guest Chef night will also be donated to the charity of the chef’s choosing. Chefs already in the lineup for Dallas include: Misti Norris (formerly of Small Brewpub), Danyele Macpherson (HG Sply Co, Remedy, Standard Service), Jeff Bekavac (Neighborhood Services, Montlake Cut, and the upcoming Town Hearth), and Tiffany Derry (from the upcoming Roots Southern Kitchen). Dates for future Guest Chef Nights will be announced soon.
