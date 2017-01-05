Cane Rosso Is Hosting a Pop-Up Burger and Fried Chicken Sandwich Dinner You Won't Want to Miss

EXPAND The critically celebrated burger at Emmy in Brooklyn. Emily Bolles

There should be a real bell that chimes in the sky whenever there is exciting burger news in Dallas. The people should know. These days, before the restaurant bubble bursts, we might find the bell ringing out consistently and each day. For this news, there should be bells and doves exploding from rooftops:

Cane Rosso is bringing pop-up dinners from guest chefs, many of whom you know and should be excited about, including Matthew and Emily Hyland of Brooklyn’s buzzing pizza joint Emily and Emmy Squared. Bon Appetit named Emily one of the three best new pizza joints in the country. OK, yes, good, but why should your head be exploding like the guy in Scanners?

One of delicious foods coming to Cane Rosso is their wildly photogenic Emmy Burger, a sandwich that I find myself dreaming about during the cold nights. Just look at the dry-aged beef, the melted Vermont cheddar, buttery caramelized onions and sensual Emmy sauce. We are transfixed. It'll be here on Monday, January 9th at Cane Rosso.

EXPAND Emily Bolles

From the press release:

Why is a Neapolitan pizzeria hosting a burger and fried chicken sandwich pop-up dinner? Owner Jay Jerrier, along with some of the culinary team behind Jerrier’s other restaurant, Zoli’s NY Pizza Tavern, visited Brooklyn in the summer of 2016 and Jerrier stated that he 'had some of the most memorable meals I’ve had in a LONG time from both Emily & Emmy Squared. To this day, we can’t stop talking about how good everything was. It’s becoming a problem.'



Hang on: A beloved burger and fried chicken sandwich night? My forehead veins are pulsing. The Emily pop-up dinner isn’t the only exciting announcement: Cane Rosso is also bringing chefs Danyele Macpherson, Jeff Bekavac, and Tiffany Derry for TBA dinners. In the coming weeks (Sunday or Monday, says the release), Rosso owner Jay Jerrier is bringing these chefs to craft their own pizzas for a night.

Keep an ear to the sky.

The full release:

