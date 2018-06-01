A Dallas Artist Is Installing an Omelet Bar in the Crawlspace Beneath an Expo Park Art Gallery

This weekend, Dallas artist Shelby David Meier is cooking omelets as part of an art installation at the Power Station.

Dallas artist Shelby David Meier is fascinated by food.

"I think about food a lot," Meier says. "It ties to culture and experience. I also think about ideas of consumption. I also like the play around with the idea of taste."

Food has appeared in her work before. Her 2016 video "In … And out … (video meditation)" is simply a 25-minute video of a spinning In-N-Out burger "set to the music of a 1987 In-N-Out commercial, slowed down 50 times its original speed," resulting in almost eerily meditative footage. A few years ago, as part of the Fort Worth artist collective Homecoming Committee, Meier helped organize an event that involved a giant noodle slide and hot tub.