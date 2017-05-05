Bacon, Egg and Dreams: The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Dallas

EXPAND Meet BOB. He's a breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and cheese at The Grape on Greenville ($9). The Grape

Some of the best possible sandwiches happen in the morning. When a gently-flipped egg, yolk just intact enough to hold on through the first bite, spills onto the bread horizon beneath butter-simmered ham, you can rest easy knowing that you've got it all figured out.

Nothing matches the happiness of sitting down to a cup of coffee and a knocking back a bacon-loaded, yolk-running, soft-breaded breakfast sandwich. Here are our favorites in the Dallas.

EXPAND Unmelted American cheese for the win at Bubba's. Nick Rallo

Bubba’s Cooks Country's biscuit sandwich with bacon

6617 Hillcrest Ave.

If one of New York’s iconic breakfast foods is bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel (they do a weird thing with ketchup), then Dallas’ must be the bacon, egg and cheese on a soft, buttery biscuit. It’s the essential combination of Texas guilty pleasure and hangover cure. We own this breakfast sandwich. At Bubba’s, you get one passed through your car window. You don’t even really need to be wearing pants if you're stealthy. A long dash of crisp bacon, a fold of egg and an unmelted slice of American cheese do the trick; the biscuit will melt the cheese for you. This breakfast dream costs less than three bucks.

EXPAND Nick Rallo

Latin Deli's Peruvian pork sandwich

701 Commerce St. and 5844 Abrams Road

Unlike on Dallas streets, fastidious construction is welcome in breakfast sandwiches. There’s nothing worse than an floppy egg jailbreaking the sandwich onto your shirt 20 minutes before a morning meeting. Latin Deli’s construction is savant-like, especially in their delicious Peruvian pork sandwich. The pork is thick-sliced, pan-fried and stacked under a soft-poached egg with a golden yolk. A zap of yellow mustard wakes up the soft bread. Paired with their long, sugar-spiked fries, it’s one of the simplest, best-executed sandwiches in the city.

A toasted English muffin surrounds the breakfast sandwich at Start. Courtesy Start Facebook

Start's bacon, egg and cheddar sandwich

4814 Greenville Ave. and 4023 Lemmon Ave.

If you’re reading this from a Starbucks line, you’re doing it wrong. After all, last year, Starbucks earned an F-grade for using meat produced using antibiotics. Start uses eggs that tastes like dewy grass and morning rooster calls; their eggs are from cage-free hens and the bacon is antibiotic- and nitrate-free, too. The bacon comes crisp, and a melted slice of white cheddar adds a stern saltiness to everything. It’s bolder and better than anything that has McMuffin in the name.

EXPAND A sunny-side up egg over scratch gravy. Jonathon's

Jonathon's chicken and biscuit

1111 N. Beckley Ave.

Any breakfast sandwich list obviously needs a chicken and a biscuit. At Jonathon’s, the chicken is brined in buttermilk that’s hit with Tabasco. It’s deep-fried, the gravy scratch-made. So are the biscuits, which means everything is right with the world for the few minutes you’re eating this sandwich. The sunny-side egg bats this sandwich into the sky. Use any extra biscuit halves you might have as a pillow to nap after breakfast.