Dallas Gets a New Korean-Japanese Izakaya with Solid Yakitori and Seafood

Damasita Izakaya opened in January on Royal Lane near Harry Hines Boulevard, in the heart of Dallas' Korean neighborhood. One month later, the izakaya is keeping a low profile, without a website, social media page or any publicity at all except for some photos on Google Maps.

But Damasita does have a kitchen, nestled into a cozy little space that used to be Nuriso, in the same shopping center as beloved favorites like Koryo Kalbi and Rice Chicken. The dining room, with its wooden accents and high booths, holds just a handful of tables and a counter along the sushi bar. K-Pop plays and the food arrives as it is ready, which, on our visit, meant an impromptu six-course tasting of yakitori, sushi, grilled seafood and tempura.

EXPAND Oyster tempura at Damasita. Brian Reinhart