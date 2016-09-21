Del Frisco's New Double Eagle Steakhouse is Appropriately Opulent for the Uptown Crowd

EXPAND A lighted sculpture looms over the bar and illuminates the second floor catwalk. Courtesy of Del Frisco's

Just what Dallas needed: another steakhouse. But after visiting this swanky new spot, we can't help but think that maybe we did need another. Del Frisco's opened the new steakhouse last week smack dab in the middle of Dallas. So, behold the new two-floor, double-barred, sexy as hell Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in the new McKinney & Olive building.

In July, Del Frisco, part of a Southlake-based restaurant group with more than 40 restaurants in the U.S., announced they would shutter the Spring Valley location of their Double Eagle Steakhouse after 23 years to focus their attention Uptown. The new location boasts the same well-known service and high-end fare as the brand's other locations, but ups the ante on the physical space.

The building, designed by Cesar Pelli, features long, clean curves with floor-to-ceiling glass. The interior was designed by Johnson Studio, which will also design Del Frisco's next location, set to open in 2017 at The Shops at Legacy's Legacy West. The first floor offers plenty of dining space peeking into the kitchen and a round bar flanked with bar seating, along with a custom light sculpture that looms over the space. The sculpture leads the eye up to the second floor's additional dining area, dedicated bar space, three private dining areas and a large, sweeping patio complete with a fire circle.

EXPAND The second floor patio offers plenty of seating for dining and drinking. Courtesy of Del Frisco's

Expect plenty of suited-up executive types powering through business lunches (the new Uptown location is the only Del Frisco's Double Eagle offering lunch) and closing deals over dinner on week days. On weekends, be ready to see Dallas' best dressed in full date/girl's night mode. (The interior features a second floor catwalk for a reason.)

The cuisine at the new location, courtesy of Tony Schwappach, will see some slight changes with new presentations of 13 menu items and eight brand new items, including the lobster carbonara, 44 Farms braised beef shortribs and the corndog-battered lobster tails. Their menu features Del Frisco's traditional sumptuous cuts of meat (including an Akaushi Wagyu eye of ribeye) and entirely too many side options, making it an always-difficult decision. The new chilled marinated charred octopus, while somewhat intimidating, is a must-try.

EXPAND Corndog-battered lobster tails. Susie Oszustowicz

The two bars feature a cocktail list with some traditional Del Frisco's options like The VIP, their signature cocktail featuring Svedka Clementine Vodka infused with fresh Hawaiian pineapple for 13 days. The drink menu features 14 cocktails for anyone from light drinkers to the more stout. A new option, the Pom & Rye, is a more spirit-forward cocktail featuring Templeton Rye Whiskey, pomegranate juice, lemon and honey.

EXPAND The Pom & Rye will have you in the pom of its hand. Susie Oszustowicz

As is expected from a Del Frisco's restaurant, their wine selection is carefully curated. And with three sommeliers on staff, their extensive wine list has something for everyone with bottles starting at $40. The 5,000 bottle inventory is displayed and stored between a turret of wine (complete with spiral staircase for access) and an illuminated wall spanning the second floor. Expect to see wine events starting at the end of October and wine dinners in 2017.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 2323 Olive St.

