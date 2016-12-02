Food News: Midnight Rambler Launches New Cocktail Menu, a 'Next-Gen' Mexican Spot Opens & More

For the 2016 Fall/Winter drink menu, Midnight Rambler is taking a journey into the “Electric Orchard/Gothic Harvest,” an exploration of fruit and grain inspired by the Electric Prunes 1966 psychedelic garage romper, I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night. Drinks on this menu incorporate orchard fruit (apple, pear, peach, apricot, cherry, concord grape) as well as the neon flavors of passion fruit and orange. In addition, the menu incorporates a “gothic harvest” of the earthy flavors of sorghum, cumin, ancho chile pepper, hay, cacao, valerian root, smoke, and black cardamom.