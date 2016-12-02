Food News: Midnight Rambler Launches New Cocktail Menu, a 'Next-Gen' Mexican Spot Opens & More
Midnight Rambler launched a new cocktail menu, and it looks fascinating as ever. Pictured: the Lysergic Poire, $14, made with Williams Pear Eau de Vie, Vermouth Blanc, Valerian Essence and sparkling wine.
In this week's round-up of DFW restaurant news, some new locations, expanded hours and a new cocktail menu that we can't wait to taste every square inch of:
- An Austin restaurant is opening a location in Fort Worth, the Star-Telegram reports. Fixe, known for its "upscale comfort food" is slated to open in the Shops at Clearfork with some other seriously solid eateries: Houston's B&B Butchers & Restaurant and Dallas soufflé spot Rise No. 1.
- In big news for the Dallas dining scene, the team behind Gemma is opening a new concept in Oak Lawn at the Shops at Highland Park. Satchet, which will feature a Mediterranean-inspired menu, is in the beginning stages but sounds promising, Guide Live reports, and owners hope to open in the spring. "It'll be Mediterranean-inspired cuisine," Allison Yoder tells Guide Live. "It's all around the Mediterranean Sea, which is really Italian, French, Spain, Greece, a little North African cuisine. We wanted to have more options as far as food goes. It's more affordable pricing, more casual, and we probably will be open for lunch, which is a little different than Gemma."
- When Midnight Rambler launches a new cocktail menu, it's always newsworthy — this cozy spot at The Joule routinely serves up the best (and most creative) craft cocktails in North Texas. This round of drinks has a curious theme: "Electric Orchard/Gothic Harvest," bringing together owners' two greatest passions – "esoteric music and the rich landscape of cocktails, exotic ingredients and their flavors," according to a press release. So what exactly does that mean?
- There's a new eatery open at Trinity Groves: Beto & Son, described in a press release as "next-generation Mexican." The father-son team behind Beto & Son says they specialize in locally-sourced ingredients and from-scratch preparation for dishes like "Salsas, aiolis and chimichurris; meats butchered and slow-roasted overnight; hand-made stocks and secret spice mixes; and fresh tortillas all day long – everything happens on-site and in full view of the restaurant. Cocktails are concocted with fresh juices and prepared to order – no powders or bottled mixers allowed." The new spot is currently open for lunch and dinner daily.
- Speaking of new lunches, Kitchen LTO recently launched their new lunch service, held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Look for dishes like crudite with fermented onion tzatziki sauce, tuna tataki chopped salad, buttermilk frisee and a fried oyster BLT. Harmon's been getting rave reviews since (temporarily) taking over the new LTO, so this is one lunch that's worth checking out.
- A few months after opening their location in the Design District, Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar's new location is now open at 2708 N. Henderson Ave. The new spot will offer a "late night happy hour including $2 off all beer and wine taps and will offer all pies for just $10 Sunday through Thursday after 10 p.m." If it's as solid as its Design District location, this should be a great addition to the neighborhood.
- Chef Bruno Davaillon has a new high-profile spot in the works: Bullion, slated to open April 2017 at 400 S. Record St. According to a press release, the "elegant yet casual fine dining restaurant" will have "the ambiance, buzz and feel of a brasserie." This is one forthcoming downtown spot to keep an eye out for.
Sounds good to us. We can't wait to get our hands on the Pho-King Champ, made with wheat vodka, Oloroso Sherry, aromatized beef stock and cilantro leaf.
For the 2016 Fall/Winter drink menu, Midnight Rambler is taking a journey into the “Electric Orchard/Gothic Harvest,” an exploration of fruit and grain inspired by the Electric Prunes 1966 psychedelic garage romper, I Had Too Much to Dream Last Night. Drinks on this menu incorporate orchard fruit (apple, pear, peach, apricot, cherry, concord grape) as well as the neon flavors of passion fruit and orange. In addition, the menu incorporates a “gothic harvest” of the earthy flavors of sorghum, cumin, ancho chile pepper, hay, cacao, valerian root, smoke, and black cardamom.
