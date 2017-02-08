Inexpensive, Under-the-Radar Restaurants That Won’t Require a Reservation This Valentine’s Day

The crepes at BigDash are worth the trek to Richardson, and you’ll get a lesson in Syrian culture while you’re there. Matthew Martinez

Chances are, if you haven’t made a reservation yet at one of Dallas’ date-night hot spots, you may be out of luck, unless you and your date have a sense of adventure, in which case you should skip the high-end spots and opt instead to explore the outskirts of DFW food.

None of these spots are hip or trendy, and most of them certainly wouldn’t be described as romantic, but if your sweetheart is a foodie who loves to try something new, these spots can deliver. As an added bonus, dinner will be gloriously inexpensive and no reservation is required. Show up at your valentine’s door with a bouquet of flowers and treat them to a meal they won’t soon forget. Check out this slideshow to see the full list.

BigDash Ice Cream & Pastries

717 Lingco Dr., Richardson

If you’ve never tried Syrian sweets before, now’s your chance. The friendly folks at BigDash will fill you up with pistachio-laden ice cream and gorgeous crepes.

Get all googly-eyed over the grill at Sura Korean Bistro. Kathy Tran

Sura Korean Bistro

2240 Royal Lane

If your date goes bananas for bulgogi, treat them to a grill-it-yourself meat bonanza at Sura Korean Bistro and wind down the date by wandering around Koreatown to walk off all that banchan.

Your date isn’t likely to forget the time you treated them to a traditional Ethiopian coffee service. Tim Cox

Dire Dawa Cafe & Restaurant

2119 Buckingham Road, Richardson

If coffee gets your date’s motor running, treat them to an experience they’re not likely to forget anytime soon: a traditional Ethiopian coffee service at Dire Dawa in Richardson.

Add dumplings to your ramen at The Taste for an extra special bowl of comfort. Courtney Jacobs

The Taste

408 N. Texas Blvd., Denton

If your date lives in Denton, grab a warm bowl of ramen at The Taste and slurp the noodles a la Lady and the Tramp.

What's more romantic than a cozy family-owned Italian spot? Nick Rallo

Pietro’s Italian Restaurant

5722 Richmond Ave.

After serving comforting Italian fare for more than 50 years, Pietro’s is closing for good on Feb. 20, so stop by with a date and renew your vows to love carbs ’til death do you part.

It may not look like much, but the barbecue is mighty fine at this take-out barbecue trailer in Richardson. Chris Wolfgang

Nate’s BBQ To-Go

2009 W. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton

If you and your date love exploring off-the-beaten-path barbecue, head to Carrollton to grab takeout from this tasty barbecue trailer.

LA Burger's Korean-fusion burgers and hot dogs are a fun adventure for a date who feels more comfortable with familiar dishes. Patrick Michels

LA Burger

Multiple locations in Irving, Richardson and Carrollton

If you’re sticking to the ’burbs this Valentine’s Day, hit up one of LA Burger’s four locations to try Korean fusion hot dogs and burgers.