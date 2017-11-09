 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Junction's bao specials are always one of our favorite ways to start a meal.EXPAND
Junction's bao specials are always one of our favorite ways to start a meal.
Kathy Tran

With This New Late-Night Bao Stand, Deep Ellum Finally Gets the Street Food It Deserves

Beth Rankin | November 9, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

There is a dearth of real street food in the one Dallas neighborhood where it would do best: Deep Ellum. Sure, you can get a burger after midnight and a bowl of ramen around 3 a.m., but in the neighborhood with some of the city's heaviest foot traffic, it's surprising how few street food vendors populate the busy sidewalks.

One of Deep Ellum's best restaurants is looking to change that. Starting this weekend, Junction is rolling out Bun Stop, a new late-night bao cart that will serve these beautifully fluffy buns from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night. It'll be serve other street-friendly snack food, too, and the cart will be in front of Junction's restaurant at Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Related Stories

On our next Deep Ellum drink-athon, we'll be the first in line for chef Josh Harmon's street snacks.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Popular Stories

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >