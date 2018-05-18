 


The patio at Laurel Tavern, opening next week on Greenville Avenue.EXPAND
The patio at Laurel Tavern, opening next week on Greenville Avenue.
courtesy Ben Gibson

Opening Next Week on Lowest Greenville: California Gastropub Laurel Tavern

Beth Rankin | May 18, 2018 | 4:00am
Lowest Greenville gets a new bar and restaurant Wednesday — Laurel Tavern, "a casual but elevated modern American bar and restaurant with an intentional focus on high quality but approachable food, cocktails and superior hospitality." That's gibberish, of course — the words casual, elevated, modern and approachable need to be forever banned from restaurant industry jargon — but we do get a peek into the menu and interior at Dallas' location of the California franchise.

Via a press release:

"Breads are sourced via local bakers and the burger is a proprietary blend ground in-house daily and hand formed. Produce is also hyper local and fresh, delivered daily.

"From pork belly skewers with maple glaze to the duck club with duck confit, smoked bacon, pickled green tomato and cherry mustard made in-house, Laurel Tavern provides an elevated casual dining experience that is accessible to everyone.

"The cocktail program is solid, using fresh ingredients. With tin walls, low ceilings, an L- shaped bar made of black walnut and banquettes with diamond-tufted leather, the space has a sense of intimacy and feels like an extension of someone’s home.

"There is a heartbeat and authentic, comfortable feeling when guests visit Laurel Tavern for a night out or weekend brunch. The patio is just as inviting with the bar having an inside/outside seating element."

Beets and burrata at Laurel Tavern.EXPAND
Beets and burrata at Laurel Tavern.
courtesy Ben Gibson

Starting Wednesday, Laurel Tavern will be open 5 p.m. to midnight, with the full menu served until 11 p.m. Happy hour is 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with specials on two beers, wines and cocktails daily, plus off-menu items. And there is a patio, of course, because this is Lowest Greenville, where such things are mandatory.

The interior at Laurel Tavern.EXPAND
The interior at Laurel Tavern.
courtesy Ben Gibson

Laurel Tavern, 1920 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

LTD_MENU_051418.pdf
 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

