Pilotworks Opens a Co-Working Space for Food Professionals

In a space that once used to educate the next generation of culinary professionals, an organization aims to provide opportunities for people to make careers in the field.

Pilotworks opened recently in Northwest Dallas, in the space that was formerly occupied by Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts. While its members will use kitchen space, Pilotworks isn’t strictly a cooking school. Instead, think of it more like Common Desk for people working with food.

“We work with a wide range. That’s the thing about food — whether it’s a baker, caterer or restaurant … the common need is space,” says Nick Devane, CEO and co-founder of Pilotworks.