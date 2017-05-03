Everybody Freak Out: Hill Country Barbecue Icon Salt Lick BBQ Is Coming to DFW

EXPAND In Texas barbecue, the Salt Lick's pit is Beyonce-level famous. Courtesy of the Salt Lick's Facebook page

It's the biggest North Texas barbecue news since Pecan Lodge opened its Deep Ellum brick-and-mortar: The Salt Lick, the 50-year-old Hill Country barbecue joint, is opening a location in Grapevine.

The 10,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor dining space will be nestled on 10 wooded acres and is slated to open in late 2018, according to a press release.

"We have searched the metroplex the last 10 years for a site where the look and feel of the place would remind us of the Hill Country and allow us to re-create the backyard BBQ party we have in Driftwood," Salt Lick owner Scott Roberts said in the release. “ We have finally found a Hill Country home in Grapevine.”

The smoked meat mecca will be located on the north side of Grapevine Mills Parkway, just west of 185, and will also have with a beer and wine bar.

