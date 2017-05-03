menu

Everybody Freak Out: Hill Country Barbecue Icon Salt Lick BBQ Is Coming to DFW

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 9:04 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
In Texas barbecue, the Salt Lick's pit is Beyonce-level famous.EXPAND
Courtesy of the Salt Lick's Facebook page
It's the biggest North Texas barbecue news since Pecan Lodge opened its Deep Ellum brick-and-mortar: The Salt Lick, the 50-year-old Hill Country barbecue joint, is opening a location in Grapevine.

The 10,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor dining space will be nestled on 10 wooded acres and is slated to open in late 2018, according to a press release.

"We have searched the metroplex the last 10 years for a site where the look and feel of the place would remind us of the Hill Country and allow us to re-create the backyard BBQ party we have in Driftwood," Salt Lick owner Scott Roberts said in the release. “ We have finally found a Hill Country home in Grapevine.”

The smoked meat mecca will be located on the north side of Grapevine Mills Parkway, just west of 185, and will also have with a beer and wine bar.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

