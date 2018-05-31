Strangeways Reopens Just One Day After an SUV Crashed Dramatically Into the Bar

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, an owner of Strangeways watched from the patio as an SUV crashed through the bar's wall.

Memorial Day weekend is pretty hectic for most bars, but this weekend was particularly so for Old East Dallas craft beer bar Strangeways.

"They couldn’t wait for us to open," Strangeways owners joked on Facebook when posting a photo of the Oldsmobile Bravada that crashed through the wall and into the bar around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

"A very drunk guy gave his keys to another very drunk guy in the parking lot of La Michoacana," Strangeways co-owner Rosie Sanchez says. "The second guy told him no because he doesn’t know how to drive. The owner of the car, drunk guy No. 1, [put] him in the driver seat and told him he’d teach him.