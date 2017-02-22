Sugarfina, NorthPark's New 'Luxury Candy Store For Adults' Is Light on Booze, High on Prices

We were promised gummy bears infused with Champagne, martini chocolates and rum balls ... but we just got candy, and expensive candy at that. Nicola Meldrum

Sugarfina, a California-based candy company, recently opened its doors at the ever-posh NorthPark Center. When we heard a description of the new candy shop (via NorthPark), we were intrigued:

Sugarfina is a luxury candy boutique for grown-ups, featuring 150+ gourmet sweets from small artisan candy makers around the world. Named "Best New Candy Shop" by Food & Wine, Sugarfina offers a unique range of candies that can't be found anywhere else, such as Champagne Gummy Bears made with Dom Pérignon Champagne and Single Malt Scotch cordials. Loved by celebrities and tastemakers, Sugarfina candies are beautifully packaged and presented, perfect for gift giving or treating yourself. The Sugarfina Candy Concierge offers a range of personalized services including corporate gifts, custom favors, candy tastings and private events.



Dom Perignon gummies? Single-malt scotch candy? Whatever a candy concierge is? Most of the "adult" candy we're familiar with is shaped like a penis, so the idea of candy that might get us drunk definitely caught our attention.

While we were hoping to leave Sugarfina with a buzz, in the end, all we got was candy — and expensive candy at that.

Don't put chocolate in a cocktail shaker unless it's booze-infused, amiright? Susie Oszustowicz

Small cubes of rose or Champagne gummies are $8.50; a three-piece Champagne-themed candy "bento box" is $28; you can get a single swizzle stick of rock candy, covered in edible 24-karat gold, for $15.

Let's just call it like it is: Sugarfina is a fancy AF candy shop, hold the booze. The candy's real good, don't get us wrong, but if we're shelling out $8.50 of our hard-earned dollars on something that says "Champagne" on the label, we damn well better feel the light twinge of alcohol. And while Champagne goes straight to your head, these gummies will just go straight to your hips. It's a goddamn waste of Dom Pérignon if you ask us.

Feeling fancy AF? Triple down on the Bubbly Bear trio with champagne, bubbly and rosé bears. Susie Oszustowicz

Thank God for their Jamaican Rum Snowballs ($7.50), which weigh in at a whopping 1.3 percent ABV. According to the employees, they're the only item in the store whose booze hasn't been cooked out. Clearly, the most "adult" thing about this place is the prices, but there are some fun finds regardless. They offer around 150 products, from standards to seasonal offerings, and you can get a sample of just about any product you'd like to try. (And really, you better do that for fear of wasting money on something that you don't love that could cost you at least $0.53/ball.) While they don't make all their products, they source from places all over the world — licorice from Finland and Holland, Champagne bears from Germany, Kyoto Blossoms from Japan. That part of the concept is kinda cool.

Most of Sugarfina's candy comes in small cubes, but there are also samplers and candy "bento boxes." Susie Oszustowicz

While we were impressed with how much the Irish Stout gummies actually made us feel like we'd taken a sip of Guinness about five minutes before, our team demands to know where the booze went. Stop in and see if you can find it.

Sugarfina, 8687 N. Central Expressway (inside NorthPark Center between AMC Theater and Nordstrom), sugarfina.com

