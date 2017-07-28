Food News: The Arts District Gets a Happy Hour Spot, and the Arboretum Gets Edible
A rendering for the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's forthcoming $12 million edible garden, A Tasteful Place.
Courtesy of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
In this week's round of food news, a new bar and restaurant joins Flora Street Cafe and Musume in the Arts District, the Dallas Arboretum gets edible and a local food truck competes on the Food Network:
- Another concept is coming to Hall Arts, the Arts District development that also houses Flora Street Cafe and the forthcoming Musume, an Asian-fusion concept from Rock Libations (Kenichi, Shooters, Chop Shop in Carrollton and Roanoke) slated to open in November: The Artisan. "The new chef-driven, market-style restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and happy hour from its location on the Texas Sculpture Walk and Event Terrace at Hall Arts, and is a combined effort of Dallas-based G Texas Custom Catering owner John Gilbert and executive chef Michael Gooch," according to a press release. The restaurant, slated to open late this year, is meant to be a grab-and-go lunch spot and a happy hour hang for the neighborhood. Level 5, the design group behind Truck Yard and Twisted Root Burger Co., will design it. "The Artisan’s service area will incorporate the design of a high-end bakery and bistro with walk-up refrigerated cases to display a variety of chef-prepared entrees, composed salads, grab-and-go items and pastries," according to the release. "The culinary staff will operate interactive, chef-attended stations serving hot entrée selections, pastas, salads and hot sandwiches prepared to order."
- In October, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will unveil A Tasteful Place, a $12 million, 3.5-acre edible garden. "A Tasteful Place was inspired by the movement toward growing and eating sustainable, fresh, locally grown food," according to a press release. The garden, opening Oct. 3, will include four Potager Gardens, a "signature element of the development with in-season vegetables, herbs and flowers, planted ornamentally and interspersed with flowers to attract pollinators and beneficial insects"; a teaching kitchen for cooking classes and events; an orchard; a lagoon; and Ruthie Pack's Tasting Plaza, "a site of daily tastings featuring seasonal produce." A Tasteful Place is a display garden, which means you can't just wander around eating stuff, but there will be dinners and classes during which you can taste the garden's goods.
- A Dallas food truck is competing on a Food Network TV show that begins airing next month. Mr. Po’ Boys is one of seven food trucks competing on this season of The Great Food Truck Race, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 20. The food trucks embark on an epic road trip, traveling from city to city to see which truck not only cooks the best food but has the best business plan. The winning food truck gets a $50,000 prize.
- Firebird Restaurant Group (El Fenix, Meso Maya, Taqueria La Ventana, Snuffer’s, Tortaco) acquired Village Burger Bar, according to an announcement last week. According to a press release, no major changes are in the works for the Village Burger Bar locations in West Village, Allen, North Dallas and the Shops at Legacy in Plano, but you can expect to see more locations of the burger joint open across North Texas.
- That sure didn't last long: Sugarbacon's Lakewood location is closed, according to CultureMap. The restaurant originally claimed to be closed temporarily for renovations, but that's clearly not the case. The second location of the McKinney restaurant opened in October 2016.
- In case you've ever wanted to get drunk while reminiscing about your elementary school days, a playground-themed bar is coming to the former Next Door space in Uptown. CultureMap reports that Playground Bar, opening in August, "will feature arcade games on the second floor, with more options on the patio, including picnic tables painted with games." You can also expect tacos and a small beer and cocktail selection.
