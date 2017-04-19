Nine Dallas Restaurants That Only Serve One Dish – and Totally Nail It

EXPAND Ten Ramen is one of a small number of Dallas restaurants that focus solely on one dish, and their expertise shows in the finished product. Kathy Tran

Simplicity is not exactly trendy in Dallas dining right now.

Somewhere along the line, specialization was replaced by book-length restaurant menus that wildly run the gamut. At Nick Badovinus' new hotspot Town Hearth, you can get everything from Blue Point oysters on the half shell to house-made pasta, ahi tuna with ponzo, shepherd's pie and gourmet tater tots. Even the humble fried chicken joint, proliferating madly across DFW in recent months, stretches well beyond just fried chicken; at the new Fat Chicken at Trinity Groves, you'll also find a bone-in pork chop and kale salad alongside house specialties like fried chicken and doughnuts.

And, of course, there's the burger, which you'll find on almost every single menu in town, regardless of whether the restaurant is serving Asian-Southern fusion, Cuban fare or high-end Pacific Northwest seafood.

But there are still a few restaurants in Dallas that have committed to doing one thing and one thing only, cooking creative variations on a single dish day in and day out. These restaurants aren't trying to appeal to everyone, nor are they willing to cater to the whims of patrons accustomed to endless variety; these restaurants devote their energy to perfecting a single item, and it shows in the finished product. You'll notice a common theme in the eateries on this list: Many have already opened (or are in the process of opening) second or third locations, several of which are spread through the Dallas suburbs.

Customers are obviously responding to these highly focused menus, and there may be psychological reasons why: Study after study has shown that, the more choices consumers are given, the less likely they are to be happy with the choices they make.

Escape the decision fatigue and try out the best kind of one-trick pony at these Dallas restaurants that specialize in one thing and one thing only.

Ten Ramen has no seats and there's almost always a line, but this ramen is well worth the wait. Kathy Tran

Ten Ramen

1888 Sylvan Ave., Dallas; 5808 Windhaven Pkwy., The Colony

Dining at Ten Ramen, a tiny eatery tucked into Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas, is an experience. There are no chairs at this restaurant, modeled after traditional Japanese noodle shops, nor are there servers or the possibility of ordering food to go. Upon arrival, when you'll likely find yourself packed into the crowded space like a hungry sardine, you'll order from a small menu using a computer screen then wait for your name to be called. And once it is, you're in for a treat. Tei-An's Teiichi Sakurai – along with head chef Matthew Hoa – are turning out the best ramen in North Texas, and this food is well worth the time you'll spend crammed into a little room with fellow noodle-lovers. Their spicy lobster miso ramen is damn-near famous, and you'll also find traditional tonkotsu ramen and fun specials like chicken curry ramen, lemon pepper chicken shio and Japanese Neopalitan spaghetti made with a tomato-based sauce, onion, green peppers and pork belly. If you're dying to try Ten but would rather do it sitting down, this week, Ten opened a second location adjacent to a dog park in The Colony.

EXPAND Emporium Pies creates beautiful, made-from-scratch pies from three North Texas locations. Sara Kerens

Emporium Pies

314 N. Bishop Ave. and 2708 Main St, Dallas; 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney

No matter the location, Emporium Pies has a cult following. On weekends, long lines wind out the cute Bishop Arts pie cottage, with tourists and locals alike excitedly waiting slices of handmade pies in flavors like Dr. Love (red velvet chess pie), Smooth Operator (French silk chocolate with a pretzel crust) and Drunken Nut (bourbon pecan on a shortbread crust). With such a loyal legion of fans, Emporium could certainly get away with expanding to other sweets, but they stick to what they know: beautiful, from-scratch pies that diners love to eat outside on a breezy afternoon.

At Trompo, you've only got two options: tacos or open-face quesadillas made with one of three fillings. Beth Rankin

Trompo

839 Singleton Blvd.

Trompo's menu is as simple as it gets, just tacos and open-face quesadillas made with one of three fillings: trompo (pork), bistek (beef) and a robust vegetarian option made with roasted poblano peppers and paneer. Aside from salsas, that's all you'll find on the regular menu at this beloved taqueria, which is about to open a second location in Oak Cliff. Trompo42 will serve alcohol and may boast a more complex menu, but for now, Trompo's original location focuses on juicy, perfectly seasoned meat lovingly roasted on a vertical rotisserie.

Whisk makes crepes and nothing but crepes, and gourmet toppings are damn-near endless. Brian Reinhart

Whisk Crepes Cafe

1888 Sylvan Ave.

Another offering in the Sylvan Thirty development, Whisk is a tiny creperie that serves nothing but sweet and savory crepes and a small selection of wine. Created by Paris native Julien Eelsen, Whisk offers either buckwheat or flour crepes topped with offerings ranging from locally smoked turkey to basil cream, Belgian cookie spread, imported Gruyere and French chestnut spread. The specialty crepe menu runs the gamut, with Shakshuka (Israeli-style tomato sauce with sunny side up eggs, feta cheese and harissa cream), smoked brisket with queso fresco, and barbecue cream and fresh goat cheese with dried figs and walnuts. Whether you're going with just butter and sugar or a creative special swimming in poached plums and orange-port reduction, you won't go wrong.

Once you try Rice Chicken's Korean fried chicken, you may never want to settle for American fried chicken again. Brian Reinhart

Rice Chicken

2558 Royal Lane and 2540 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Korean fried chicken is an addictive indulgence. Rather than standard wheat flour, the chicken is dredged in rice flour, which creates an extra-crispy exterior that's thicker and crunchier than American fried chicken, and the breading keeps the interior shockingly moist. At Rice Chicken, go for the No. 6, a whole chicken divided between just-fried and pieces dunked in a sweet and spicy sauce that caramelizes when it comes in contact with the hot chicken.