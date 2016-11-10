This North Dallas 'Garbage Burger' is Topped with Mac and Cheese, Candied Bacon and Heartburn

Here's a look of the Garbage Burger, with its tangle of fried pickles and onions on top. E.J. Wills Gastropub

There may be other crucial moments for the rapid-fire consumption of comfort food, but this week is high on the list. The sky in Dallas is graying, and we may be headed toward this thing called “winter." Cold beer or saucy dumplings or hot and cheesy burgers all taste better in this climate. Late into election night, and throughout the following day, Twitter users were sharing photos of what they were drinking, and what comforting foods they were stress-inhaling.

So, here’s the next one you can grab and share: North Dallas' E.J. Wills Gastropub is currently featuring an off-menu (for now) comfort pile-between-a-bun called the Garbage Burger. Everything but the kitchen sink tops this sucker. E.J. Wills has been testing the giant sandwich for a few weeks, but co-owner Greg Booth confirms it will be on the menu soon. That doesn’t mean you can’t stop by now to throw this burger down your mouth-chute.

So, what’s on the Garbage Burger? One grilled patty (a house-ground prime ground brisket, short rib and choice chuck blend) is pornographically topped with Jack cheese, sliced turkey, jalapeño-candied bacon, mac and cheese and a house cheddar cheese sauce. There's lettuce in there somewhere, too.

Wildly scattered on top is a medley of fried onions and jalapeños. A buttered brioche bun frames this into a sandwich, but you’ll still need to unlock your jaws like those vampires in I Am Legend. You could also eat it like a salad, pretending the bun is a “bowl.” Booth says the idea behind it was to provide a fun, throw-caution-to-the-wind comfort food. He succeeded.

The whole package costs $15, and that includes a side of — wait for it — loaded tater tots. E.J. Wills also has a burger called The Dougie — with Gruyere, red onion jam and pickle relish — if you’re not willing to fast-slug your stomach like a speed bag. Either way, this is the comfort food that calls to us during chilly times.

E.J. Wills, 18208 Preston Road

